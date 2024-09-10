Review: HAIRSPRAY at Crown Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From the moment the curtain rose for HAIRSPRAY, the audience were taken to an era overflowing with big dreams, even bigger hair, and irresistible dance moves. This feel-good musical crafted with infectious energy and catchy tunes delivered an evening of pure entertainment that left the audience with beats in their hearts and smiles on their faces. The show's spectacular song and dance numbers performed by a talented cast and ensemble created an atmosphere of joy and celebration that is impossible to resist.

Perhaps the timing of HAMA Productions opening of HAIRSPRAY was deliberate, for if there ever was a musical that suits the beginning of spring, this is it. Maybe it was just time for a big show with feel-good moments, or maybe it was time to celebrate. Either way, Perth is in for a treat with this heartwarming and upbeat musical with a message.

WAAPA grad Paige Fallu leads the cast as Tracy Turnblad. In a part known for high energy and big songs, Fallu absolutely fits the brief, particularly notable for the slightly over-the-top energy the part demands delivered in a way that felt more familiar than forced, allowing the audience to be taken along for not only Tracy’s journey, but the important journey at the heart of the show. As Tracy’s mother is Rob Palmer, and whilst musical theatre may not be the first thing you think of when you think of Palmer, he is undoubtedly an entertainer, a quality he showed off unwaveringly. Palmer plays opposite Brendan Hanson (Wilbur Turnblad), the two of them clearly having a wonderful time working together which feeds directly into their duet for (You’re) Timeless to Me, which is heartwarming and rib-tickling in equal measure.

As the show’s semi villains are Chelsey Plumley as Velma Von Tussle and Elaina O’Connor as Amber Von Tussle. Plumley delivers her part with hilarious venom and wit, mirrored by O’Connor, with the pair drawing many laughs throughout the show. Joshua Firman is the big haired TV personality Corny Colins, bringing all the personality and charm needed for a TV star of the era, whilst John Berry is a highlight as Link Larkin, not only for the somewhat refreshing change that his character undergoes but for suiting what the show is aiming for perfectly.

Bella McSporran is another highlight as she endears herself to the audience almost immediately as the awkward but funny Penny Pingleton, and Jacob Steen brings the spark to change the show as Seaweed, showing off how change can be brought about through dance. Marlee Nzima in her debut shows skill and outstanding polish as Little Inez, and Paula Parore as the poetic Motormouth Maybelle is a true delight, with her impassioned delivery of I Know Where I’ve Been being an absolute showstopper.

HAIRSPRAY utilises a large ensemble cast of talented individuals, with several very large song and dance numbers delivered energetically and powerfully as the show demands. Thanks to Vincent Hooper’s directing, there is talent simply everywhere, and Hooper gives to the show from off-stage what he always gave on; energy, humour, but room for a message. Choreographer Thern Reynolds, meanwhile, not only uses the talents of the cast, but infuses the small and large dance pieces with modern movements delivered in a 60s style, adding another layer to an already rich show.

Despite being full of humour, clueless characters and several love stories, the themes of integration are truly central to HAIRSPRAY. Tracy must combat the prejudices against her for her size whilst also combating society’s prejudices against others for their race. By using plenty of humour and heart (and some big song and dance numbers) the messages are conveyed as an invitation rather than a lecture, and it is near impossible to not want to dance to the beat by the end of the show. Indeed, the show’s stunning finale of You Can’t Stop The Beat is a perfect example, as it’s hard to avoid dancing and singing to this wonderful song of self and societal acceptance. With catchy beats, wonderful dancing and a very important message, HAIRSPRAY is sure to ignite something within you.

HAIRSPRAY is at Crown Theatre until September 28th. Tickets and more information through Crown Perth.

