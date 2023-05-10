Review: COME FROM AWAY at Crown Theatre

Amazing true story warms hearts and leaves you with a smile

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

CHRISSIE PARROTT'S FACADE Comes to Liberty Theatre Perth Photo 1 CHRISSIE PARROTT'S FACADE Comes to Liberty Theatre Perth
Embark On A Provocative Journey And Explore Visions Of The Idyll With The Australian Strin Photo 2 Embark On A Provocative Journey And Explore Visions Of The Idyll With The Australian String Quartet's Tour Of UTOPIAS
Interview: Zoe Gertz of COME FROM AWAY at Crown Theatre Photo 3 Interview: Zoe Gertz of COME FROM AWAY at Crown Theatre
Sammy J Brings His 5 Star Show GOOD HUSTLE On Tour This May Photo 4 Sammy J Brings His 5 Star Show GOOD HUSTLE On Tour This May

Sammy J Brings His 5 Star Show GOOD HUSTLE On Tour This May

COME FROM AWAY is the heart warming true story of people opening their homes, lives and hearts to complete strangers as happened when many planes with thousands of passengers were diverted on September 11, 2001. Following a blockbuster East coast run (with a few diversions) it has finally landed in Perth to provide some feel-good and fun.

Whilst elaborate staging seems to be the benchmark for musicals, COME FROM AWAY wonderfully flips the idea with a minimalist set. A few chairs and tables are, at various points; an aeroplane, a cafe, a house, a church, and many more locations. This in itself is a brilliant part of the show, and the way the characters make it work seamlessly is one of many joys that COME FROM AWAY delivers. The movement of the characters (originally staged and choregraphed by Kelly Devine, delivered in Australia by Michael Ralph) is a spectacle in itself. Finding room to be on the stage throughout the show is the superb band (original musical supervision by Ian Eisendrath, led superbly here by Michael Tyack), and being on stage throughout they end up being dragged into the show at various points, and the talented band never miss a beat through their many movements and pieces.

Sammy J Brings His 5 Star Show GOOD HUSTLE On Tour This May

In a show where everything serves multiple purposes, it makes sense that this ensemble cast each take on many varied roles. WAAPA graduate Zoe Gertz makes a superb lynchpin of the show as Beverley. Gertz demands attention whatever she is doing and highlights all the strengths and weaknesses that a pilot thrust into that position would have. You can read more about Gertz and her journey with the show in my interview with her. Kyle Brown is sharp as New Yorker Bob, but comes to the fore as an African man whose memories of his home are stirred by the precision and pace of the help available. Brown's performance truly does highlight the best and worst of people. Manon Gunderson-Diggs (Janice) and Phillip Lowe (Nick) are delightfully awkward as a new couple scoping each other out in the strangest of circumstances among their other roles, whilst Sarah Nairne as Hannah serves as a heart wrenching reminder of what brought these people together in the first place as she desperately tries to contact her son, a New York firefighter. Emma Powell as teacher Beulah perfectly highlights the sort of person people would want in that situation, whilst David Silvestri as Mayor Claude highlights the complexities faced by a person in power navigating the sudden growth of their small town.

Whilst there is so much to love about COME FROM AWAY, it is hard not to go past the cohesion of the show. Characters, band members, props and sets move seamlessly between functions and roles with precision, but without interrupting the flow of the show. There is no pauses to explain the sudden changes as one character becomes another or one setting becomes another, yet each unique part is made clear by the immensely talented creatives. The show is heartwarming, poignant, and gives you plenty to reflect on as you leave with a smile on your face. The best of people is captured in COME FROM AWAY by the best of theatre.

COME FROM AWAY is at Crown Theatre until May 28th. Tickets and more information available from Come From Away Australia.




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Perth

Review: THE BLEEDING TREE at Studio Underground At State Theatre Centre Photo
Review: THE BLEEDING TREE at Studio Underground At State Theatre Centre

THE BLEEDING TREE debuted in 2014 and immediately met critical acclaim, winning a heap of awards, and has impressed and confronted audiences throughout Australia. After a successful Blue Room Theatre in 2021, this iteration of the show has been expanded and enhanced for a run in Stuio Underground, a setting which suits the play perfectly.

CRASH Comes to The Blue Room Theatre This Month Photo
CRASH Comes to The Blue Room Theatre This Month

A 15-show season of Sisterhood of the Travelling Lighter is coming to The Blue Room Theatre this Annual Season, to theatrically portray the unique lens of womanhood and explores a rich tapestry of connection and love.

Interview: Zoe Gertz of COME FROM AWAY at Crown Theatre Photo
Interview: Zoe Gertz of COME FROM AWAY at Crown Theatre

COME FROM AWAY has won a swag of big awards and it seems that it never fails to win hearts wherever it goes. The hit musical is headed to Perth this month and features a stellar cast of including a healthy contingent of WAAPA graduates. One of those graduates is the talented Zoe Gertz, who discussed the show and her journey there.

Sammy J Brings His 5 Star Show GOOD HUSTLE On Tour This May Photo
Sammy J Brings His 5 Star Show GOOD HUSTLE On Tour This May

Funny man Sammy J is back on tour, in one huge musical comedy sketch show, starring all your favourite characters from his hit TV Show.


From This Author - David Bravos

I sit in the small field of miners who enjoy theatre. My love began when The Phantom of the Opera toured, and I dragged my new girlfriend along. Interest in one show became an interest in many, as the... (read more about this author)

Review: THE BLEEDING TREE at Studio Underground At State Theatre CentreReview: THE BLEEDING TREE at Studio Underground At State Theatre Centre
Interview: Zoe Gertz of COME FROM AWAY at Crown TheatreInterview: Zoe Gertz of COME FROM AWAY at Crown Theatre
Review: THE MOUSETRAP At His Majesty's TheaterReview: THE MOUSETRAP At His Majesty's Theater
Review: ORACLE: A MYTHICAL JOURNEY THROUGH THE STARS At Regal TheatreReview: ORACLE: A MYTHICAL JOURNEY THROUGH THE STARS At Regal Theatre

Videos

Video: Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip Video Video: Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations Video
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets Video
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season Video
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season
View all Videos

Australia - Perth SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# STRICTLY BALLROOM
The Royale Theatre at Planet Royale (5/31-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HMS Pinafore
Dolphin Theatre (5/18-5/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU