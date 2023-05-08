Interview: Zoe Gertz of COME FROM AWAY at Crown Theatre

COME FROM AWAY has won a swag of big awards and it seems that it never fails to win hearts wherever it goes. The hit musical is headed to Perth this month and features a stellar cast of talented Australians, a handful of Canadians, and a healthy contingent of WAAPA graduates. One of those graduates is the talented Zoe Gertz, who discussed the show, her life, and how anyone who sees the show is changed.

"I knew the musical before I knew the musical," said Zoe reflecting on her journey to the role of Beverley (whilst the show is a true ensemble show and every performer plays multiple characters, Gertz's 'main' role is pilot Beverley Bass). "My parents are as in to theatre as I am, so when they phoned me up after seeing COME FROM AWAY raving about how good a show it was, I knew it must be something special. My parents can be very hard to please sometimes!" It was still some time before an Australian tour was announced, but Gertz jumped at the chance as soon as it arose. "I auditioned as soon as I could, and I found myself getting more and more comfortable with the character of Beverley."

Zoe Gertz has been a part of the cast of COME FROM AWAY for its entire Australian tour, which started in 2019. "Through the lockdowns I never really fell away from the show," said Gertz. "The producers and the entire creative team made it clear that they wanted to tour the show, and nothing was going to stop them, not even all the closures and lockdowns that happened." COME FROM AWAY tells the story of a small Canadian town suddenly inundated with tourists when US airspace was closed on September 11th, so whilst the themes may be specific, Zoe Gertz believes there are themes and ideas that can apply to our time and indeed any time. "At its heart, the show is about kindness. It's about caring for other people regardless of what's happening in the world. It's about the best of people." Of course, not everyone in the small town of Gander where the musical is set were necessarily welcoming, and the show doesn't shy away from that. "These major events can bring out the best of us, but it also shows that there will always be selfishness and greed, not to mention a dislike of change!"

Canadians seem to be legendary for their kindness, and musicals may tend to overstate things. One of the many things that strikes people about COME FROM AWAY, however, is that very little artistic license is taken in this regard. "The characters are based on real people or composites of real people. Much of the dialogue and songs are based on things these people have said, in some cases the show copies what they've said in interviews. This is a real story about real people and the show highlights that." Whilst any performer may be led to worry if they've done these people justice, the Australian cast know firsthand how faithfully they've represented the characters. "A lot of the people from Gander- the real people on whom the show is based- came out for our premiere. Whilst it was nice to meet them in terms of knowing who we were playing, it was also humbling to get see that they were pleased with how we'd played them."

Overall, Zoe Gertz hopes that the show sparks something in those who see it. "We see all sorts of reactions from people who see the show. Some are amazed at what people are capable of, some see this sort of kindness as normal, and some are surprised to hear about this particular part of history. Either way, it's not at all unusual to see people leave with a smile on their face. That's when I know we've done well."

COME FROM AWAY is at Crown Theatre until May 28th. Tickets through Ticketmaster.

Photos thanks to Jeff Busby