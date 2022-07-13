Review: CICADA at Studio Underground

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The most interesting insect you're likely to see in a stunning show

Jul. 13, 2022  

The work of children's author Shaun Tan has leapt from the pages into many different forms including orchestra recitals, an Academy Award winning animated film, a concept album, and even an opera. The most recent adaptation is a wonderful puppet piece based on the multi award winning picture book CICADA.

The titular Cicada strikes a recognizable figure, and many of the adults in the audience immediately connect to it, as it shows it is good at its job and diligent. At its first appearance, it is not only the adults who bristle with excitement; the children of the audience are immediately drawn to its cuteness, a small green head coming alive at the hands of puppeteer/co-creator/actor Tim Watts. Watts is joined on stage by co-creator Arielle Gray, and between the two (though the small Cicada easily holds its own as another character despite being joined to Watts) of them, they create all the movement, action, and scenes throughout the show.

The show is roughly an hour, and yet all of the audience is drawn and held firmly in for the entire time. There are smiles of recognition from the adults and whispers and discussion from the children as the Cicada goes through its life living "underground," although this underground is the bottom floor of an office building rather than the literal underground where cicadas lie in wait, some for up to 17 years. Indeed, the children in the audience are as focused for the cicadas first appearance as they are for his last, the action and developing storyline giving enough to absorb the entire audience. This is one of the strengths of CICADA, and something the creative team must be applauded for. Despite virtually no dialogue, the action, setting, and characters vary enough and add enough to the rich storyline that make this an absorbing show, despite the fairly simple premise.

The show is based on the award-winning book by multi-award winning author Shaun Tan. Adapter and director Luke Kerridge stumbled upon the concept for the show at the State Library- a stone's throw from Studio Underground where the show is staged- where he found a treasure trove of illustrations, models, and paintings that took him on a journey through Tan's process in creating the book. The result is a truly spectacular piece that captivates the audience- young and old- and takes them on a spectacular journey that has an equally spectacular ending.

Jonathon Jie Hong Yang's music is a wonderful accompaniment to the action, complementing each scene without overwhelming it. Chloe Oglivie's lighting is something to behold, with scenes and settings changed fundamentally with simply a change in lighting. The use of lights to illustrate a journey through the catacombs of the office building is something look for. Amalia Lambert does an exceptional job with the props, adding to the rich tapestry of the story.

CICADA is a school holiday treat for the whole family, and it's no surprise to see the Perth season close to sold out. After its Perth run, the show takes off for a tour around the state to spread the joy.

CICADA is at Studio Underground at the State Theater Centre through August 6, with a weekend and matinee shows available. Tickets are limited, with a newly released performance on August 6th. The show will then head to Kwinana, Mandurah, Harvey, Geraldton, and Broome. Tickets and more information from the State Theatre Centre.

Images thanks to Mac1 Photography



I sit in the small field of miners who enjoy theatre. My love began when The Phantom of the Opera toured, and I dragged my new girlfriend along. Interest in one show became an interest in many, as the...

July 13, 2022

