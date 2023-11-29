Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Awards

Review: CHICAGO at Crown Theatre

Outstanding cast bring the ol Razzle Dazzle and then some.

By: Nov. 29, 2023

POPULAR

SIX THE MUSICAL Continues Its Global Record- Breaking Success Announcing New Australian T Photo 1 SIX THE MUSICAL Continues Its Global Record- Breaking Success Announcing New Australian Tour  
Review: DIRTY BIRDS at Heath Ledger Theater Photo 2 Review: DIRTY BIRDS at Heath Ledger Theater
Lineup Revealed For SCOTLAND SINGS BACHARACH Photo 3 Lineup Revealed For SCOTLAND SINGS BACHARACH
Agatha Christie's THE MOUSTRAP Will Tour Australia in 2024 Photo 4 Agatha Christie's THE MOUSTRAP Will Tour Australia in 2024

Review: CHICAGO at Crown Theatre

It's always a real treat for a major touring production to kick off in Perth, but this production of CHICAGO knocks it up a couple of notches. A stellar cast combined with perfect staging and the show's iconic songs and choreography make this a night to spend with your favourite murderesses. The cast is a wonderful mix of seasoned musical theatre performers and some who are just making their mark, whilst the band is an impressive group of natural entertainers, making CHICAGO a must see show.

A change in line with the revival of CHICAGO and deviating from the original is having the band box centre stage, in the style of jazz-era club bands as well as a jury box. This thrusts musical director James Simpson into somewhat of a starring role, and he indeed gets a few moments in the spotlight (which he meets with aplomb). The band also act as the centrepiece, at times moving around like jazz musicians and adding to the entertainment value of the show. This is of course not to go past the excellent ensemble, with several large dance numbers making this a truly eye catching show. Most of the ensemble have several speaking scenes and/or several lines in songs, and their talent as genuine triple threats is clear. Ann Reinking won a Tony for the revival's choreography and this team execute it perfectly, the modern take on Broadway legend Bob Fosse's choreography becoming the benchmark for major shows.

Review: CHICAGO at Crown Theatre

Perhaps better known as a screen actress (but trained as a dancer), Zoe Ventoura plays Velma Kelly. Ventoura's performance is simply electric, demanding attention with every move and note. Opposite Ventoura is Lucy Maunder as Roxie Hart. Maunder has a wide variety of roles under her belt and yet seemed ideally suited to Roxie, leaning right into her character's charisma whilst portraying her as a calculating entertainer. Ventoura and Maunder's on stage chemistry is a real highlight of the show, with their back and forth rivalry that turns into a double act captivating the audience. As Roxie and Velma's celebrity lawyer Billy Flynn is stage legend Anthony Warlow, and it is simply a delight to see him doing his thing. Warlow dominates the stage whenever he's on it, perfectly matching his character's larger-than-life persona. Indeed, the showman in Warlow elevates the showman in his character and, whilst defending murderers may be unsavoury, Anthony Warlow makes it impossible to be anything but entertained by Flynn.

Asabi Goodman plays Matron ('Mama') Morton, a character happy to help out the women in her facility just as long as the price is right. Goodman's portrayal perfectly balances the big hearted parts of her character with the ruthless side, and indeed fits the shows varied themes perfectly. As sensational journalist Mary Sunshine is S Valeri, perfectly encapsulating the celebrity loving public that Mary Sunshine represents, and adding a great deal of flair to the show, in particular the finale. Well known as a hapless husband in Kath & Kim, Peter Rowsthorn brings his comedy genius to the part of another hapless husband, Amos Hart. Rowsthorn does not at all look out of place on stage, and in fact one of the best moments in the show is his performance of 'Mr Cellophane,' with Rowsthorn's physical comedy (and vocal) abilities coming to the fore. Somehow, despite being the tallest person on stage (and indeed the only character on stage for 'Mr Cellophane'), Rowsthorn embodies Hart's withdrawn personality perfectly, his performance being a master-class in physical acting. 

Review: CHICAGO at Crown Theatre

Whilst the staging is somewhat minimalist, the characters and performers on show in CHICAGO are simply excellent, and the songs and dance numbers high energy and thoroughly engrossing. The show is about making everything about pleasing and entertaining the public, and this show does it perfectly. The chance to see performers at the top of their game is not to be missed!

CHICAGO is at Crown Theatre until December 17 before embarking on a major national tour. Tickets and more information from CHICAGO The Musical Australia

Pictures thanks to Jeff Busby.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Australia - Perth

1
Review: DIRTY BIRDS at Heath Ledger Theater Photo
Review: DIRTY BIRDS at Heath Ledger Theater

DIRTY BIRDS is a joyful and thought-provoking meander through a series of scenes as navigated by sisters who run the full breadth of feelings between siblings, from love and longing through to rivalry and indifference. This may be their first time sharing the pen and the stage, but if DIRTY BIRDS is anything to go by, we hope it's not their last.

2
Photos: First Look at Maverick Theatre Productions Park Bench Series of Short Plays Photo
Photos: First Look at Maverick Theatre Productions' Park Bench Series of Short Plays

Due to popular demand, the acclaimed “Park Bench Series” of short plays is back for an encore season to finish off the year. Check out a first look at promotional photos from the production here!

3
Lineup Revealed For SCOTLAND SINGS BACHARACH Photo
Lineup Revealed For SCOTLAND SINGS BACHARACH

Perth Concert Hall has assembled a stellar line-up of Scottish singers and musicians to celebrate the legendary songwriter and pianist Burt Bacharach in a brand-new show Scotland Sings Bacharach.

4
THE FEMALE OF THE SPECIES Comes to Melville Theatre This Month Photo
THE FEMALE OF THE SPECIES Comes to Melville Theatre This Month

A comedy based on a real-life incident involving author Germaine Greer comes to life at Melville Theatre for its final season of the year. 

From This Author - David Bravos

I sit in the small field of miners who enjoy theatre. My love began when The Phantom of the Opera toured, and I dragged my new girlfriend along. Interest in one show became an interest in many, as the... David Bravos">(read more about this author)

Review: CHICAGO at Crown TheatreReview: CHICAGO at Crown Theatre
Review: DIRTY BIRDS at Heath Ledger TheaterReview: DIRTY BIRDS at Heath Ledger Theater
Review: TICK, TICK... BOOM at Subiaco Arts CentreReview: TICK, TICK... BOOM at Subiaco Arts Centre
Review: JURRUNGU NGAN-GA [STRAIGHT TALK] at Heath Ledger TheaterReview: JURRUNGU NGAN-GA [STRAIGHT TALK] at Heath Ledger Theater

Videos

Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse Video
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse
View all Videos

Australia - Perth SHOWS
A Black Swan Production Dirty Birds By Hayley McElhinney and Mandy McElhinney in Australia - Perth A Black Swan Production Dirty Birds By Hayley McElhinney and Mandy McElhinney
State Theatre Centre of WA (11/18-12/10)
Murder Village: An Improvised Whodunnit in Australia - Perth Murder Village: An Improvised Whodunnit
The Little Palais at The Pleasure Garden (2/13-2/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You