Photos: SPAGHETTI FROM GRACELAND to Play at the Camelot Indoor Theatre

Spaghetti from Graceland is by WA's very own and most popular playwright, Noel O'Neill. With 30 plays now in his portfolio, this is a madcap sequel to the 2021 comedy, Confetti from Graceland. This two-hour Harbour Theatre presentation is in conjunction with Maverick Theatre Productions (now in its eighth year). It can be seen at the Camelot Indoor Theatre (Mosman Park Memorial Hall), 16 Lochee Street in Mosman Park. The show runs at 7.30pm on March 18 and 19 and at 2pm on March 20.

It is the second anniversary of Elvis's death and his biggest fan Vince Nutz (Noel O'Neill) is trying to mourn, but his inappropriate family cannot let him enjoy his suffering. His riotous but ageing in-laws, senile Pop Campanelli (Rex Gray) and his loving caring wife Ma Campanelli (Sharon Menzies), live up to their Italian surname - it means alarm bells.

Their belligerent daughter, Rose Nutz (Narelle Belle) could be a clone of The Nanny's Fran Drescher and she gets most of her pleasure from fighting with Vince. Their daughter Linda (Indiana Powell) is a beautiful girl but she enjoys the pleasures of the bathroom and preparing for her husband Phillip (Alec Fuderer) to come home. Among the pandemonium the doorbell rings. It is Vince's accountant Tony (Kim Taylor) and his gullible, nervous secretary Angel (Meagan Harper), who is Linda's best friend. Will Elvis get the respect he deserves?

In the last production, Noel wrote, directed and starred in the show - as well as having a busy daily life. Noel is highly talented but, by allowing comedy actor Sue Hasey to direct this sequel, she has brought to life more visual jokes and the subtle comedy to the fore, not allowing it to disappear into the furore.

Book tickets at www.TAZTix.com.au or call 9255 3336. Review by Gordon the Optum.