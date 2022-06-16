I'M WITH HER Comes to Subiaco Arts Centre Next Month

I'm With Her by Victoria Midwinter Pitt comes to Subiaco Arts Centre next month!

In this era of #MeToo and Time's Up, millions of women are sharing their accounts of abuse, exploitation and discrimination. Inside every story is a part we don't always tell, a seed of heroic resistance.

In this staged reading of 'I'm With Her', written by Walkley Award winning film-maker and playwright Victoria Midwinter Pitt hear the stories of eight extraordinary Australian women, loaded with real-life demonstrations of the power of women to outlast, outwit and out-muscle the ugly beast of sexism.

I'm With Her is a new Australian play crafted from frank and intimate conversations with: counter-terrorism expert and recently appointed Minister for Early Childhood Education and Minister for Youth Anne Aly MP, sex worker activist Julie Bates, botanist Marion Blackwell, world champion surfer Pam Burridge, bartender Nikki Keating, Catholic nun Patricia Madigan, anthropologist and indigenous leader Marcia Langton and Australia's first female Prime Minister Julia Gillard.

Together, these women light up the golden thread that runs right through the patriarchy - and may yet be its undoing - the strengths women use to keep turning up to our own lives. Hearing their stories in solidarity is a powerful exercise in defiance, a fire starter for change.

For its Western Australian premiere, the roles will be read by the following women: Anne Aly MP - writer Sisonke Msimang; Julie Bates - legendary blues singer Lee Sappho; Marion Blackwell world leading epidemiologist Professor Fiona Stanley AC, Pam Burridge - former elite athlete and local government community planner Lucy Griffiths; Nikki Keating - actor and storyteller Grace Chow; Patricia Madigan - former Head of the national Workplace Gender Equality Agency and President of Chief Executive Women WA Libby Lyons; Marcia Langton - inaugural Director of the Centre for Aboriginal Studies at Curtin University Dr Marion Kickett; Julia Gillard - actor and broadcaster Andrea Gibbs.

Co-founder of Half the Sky, former Perth Festival Director Wendy Martin said, "In the spirit of The Vagina Monologues, I'm With Her was created to be experienced at kitchen tables, in schools, in universities and on stages across the country. Half The Sky is thrilled to be presenting its first public outing in Perth, read by a group of remarkable Western Australian women."





"This play burns with the generational energy of its characters, young and old. It reminds us-all women-of how much power we have in being ourselves." June Oscar AO, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island Social Justice Commissioner

I'm With Her was published by Currency Press, on International Women's Day in March 2022, cover design by Alissa Dinallo.



Date: Saturday 16 July 2022

Time: 2pm

Venue: Subiaco Arts Centre,180 Hamersley Road, Subiaco

Tickets: $20 /15 (plus booking fee) on sale now at www.ptt.wa.gov.au

Direct Link: https://www.ptt.wa.gov.au/ venues/subiaco-arts-centre/ whats-on/im-with-her

Duration: 2 hours including interval. Post show discussion hosted by Victoria Midwinter Pitt



Half The Sky celebrates the voices and works of women. We facilitate conversations and debate, ask difficult questions and embrace the extraordinary diversity of the cultures and communities around us. By telling our stories, by listening and sharing experiences, we aim to expand our communities, build connections, grow our imaginations, and discover social courage and creativity. www.halfthesky.com.au