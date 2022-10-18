Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DON QUIXOTE â€“ Man of Clackmannanshire Comes to Perth Theatre This Month

The production opens in Perth Theatre on Tuesday 25 October and runs until Saturday 5 November.

Australia - Perth News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 18, 2022 Â 
DON QUIXOTE â€“ Man of Clackmannanshire Comes to Perth Theatre This Month


Perth audiences will have the opportunity to see Perth Theatre and Dundee Rep's co-production DON QUIXOTE - Man of Clackmannanshire as the critically acclaimed 'coming of old-age' comedy heads along the Tay.

Opening in Perth Theatre on Tuesday 25 October and running until Saturday 5 November, DON QUIXOTE - Man of Clackmannanshire follows the riotous adventures of 87-year-old Don (Benny Young) as he saddles up his mobility scooter and sets forth through the pedestrianised town centres, traffic islands, wind farms and Wetherspoons of contemporary Scotland. Accompanied by his verbally incontinent nephew Sandy (Sean Connor), Don's quest to be the hero the world demands is cut short when he is dragged home to face his greatest nemesis; a social care needs assessment.

Gathering a crop of five-star reviews from its Dundee run, with The Wee Review describing it as 'a blisteringly funny and utterly original take on heroism, ageing and family' as well as sparking a hugely positive response from audience members, DON QUIXOTE - Man of Clackmannanshire - which also features flamenco music performed live on stage - struck a particular chord with one individual.

The recently elected Provost of Clackmannanshire spotted the promotional material for the show and was so intrigued that he contacted Director Lu Kemp and is now attending the press performance in Perth Theatre on Saturday 29 October.

Commenting on his delight at seeing the Wee County up in lights, the appropriately named Don Balsillie, Provost of Clackmannanshire said:

"As Provost of Clackmannanshire I was delighted and intrigued to see our Wee County featured up in lights, in posters and publicity material for the show. I have been keen to see local products produced locally to be branded "made in Clackmannanshire" in order to raise the profile of our area and put it on the map. I understand the show has received great reviews and as well as being set in Clackmannanshire is a play on the words Man of La Mancha. I am sure this modern Scottish update of the traditional Spanish tale will have strong resonance for those attending. I look forward to seeing the show and hope all those living in the golden triangle Alloa, Dundee and Perth will take the same opportunity!"

DON QUIXOTE - Man of Clackmannanshire opens in Perth Theatre on Tuesday 25 October and runs until Saturday 5 November. For tickets and information about the show visit www.horsecross.co.uk; contact the Perth Theatre Box Office on 01738 621031 or visit in person between 10am and 4pm Monday to Saturday.



Submit Nominations for the 2022
BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


State Opera South Australia to Present National Tour of LOVE BURNS Beginning This MonthState Opera South Australia to Present National Tour of LOVE BURNS Beginning This Month
October 14, 2022

State Opera South Australia has announced the return of 'the honeymoon killers' in a two-month national tour of the hugely popular opera, Love Burns.
Black Swan State Theatre Company Presents OILBlack Swan State Theatre Company Presents OIL
October 13, 2022

Black Swan State Theatre Company presents Oil by Ella Hickson â€“ the audacious, vivacious, time-bending masterpiece that fired up audiences in London. Follow May and her daughter Amy as they traverse countries and centuries, from the dawn of the oil age to a dystopian, post-oil future and discover our most precious natural resource is love.
Foil Arms And Hog Announces Australian Tour 2023Foil Arms And Hog Announces Australian Tour 2023
October 10, 2022

Foil Arms and Hog is an Irish sketch comedy group comprising Sean Finegan (Foil), Conor McKenna (Arms) and Sean Flanagan (Hog).Â  They return to Australia with their brand new show in March 2023, taking them to Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney â€“ they last toured Australia in 2019.Â  Tickets are on sale now.
Andrea Bocelli Announces Special Guests For Australian Tour Commencing In 2 WeeksAndrea Bocelli Announces Special Guests For Australian Tour Commencing In 2 Weeks
October 10, 2022

One of the world's greatest classical stars, ANDREA BOCELLI, commences his highly anticipated tour of Australia in 2 weeks.Â 
Winner Of The 2022 Silver Gull Play Award AnnouncedWinner Of The 2022 Silver Gull Play Award Announced
October 10, 2022

TheÂ winner of The Silver Gull Play Award for 2022Â is XAVIER COY for his play FIGHTING.