DON QUIXOTE â€“ Man of Clackmannanshire Comes to Perth Theatre This Month



Perth audiences will have the opportunity to see Perth Theatre and Dundee Rep's co-production DON QUIXOTE - Man of Clackmannanshire as the critically acclaimed 'coming of old-age' comedy heads along the Tay.

Opening in Perth Theatre on Tuesday 25 October and running until Saturday 5 November, DON QUIXOTE - Man of Clackmannanshire follows the riotous adventures of 87-year-old Don (Benny Young) as he saddles up his mobility scooter and sets forth through the pedestrianised town centres, traffic islands, wind farms and Wetherspoons of contemporary Scotland. Accompanied by his verbally incontinent nephew Sandy (Sean Connor), Don's quest to be the hero the world demands is cut short when he is dragged home to face his greatest nemesis; a social care needs assessment.

Gathering a crop of five-star reviews from its Dundee run, with The Wee Review describing it as 'a blisteringly funny and utterly original take on heroism, ageing and family' as well as sparking a hugely positive response from audience members, DON QUIXOTE - Man of Clackmannanshire - which also features flamenco music performed live on stage - struck a particular chord with one individual.

The recently elected Provost of Clackmannanshire spotted the promotional material for the show and was so intrigued that he contacted Director Lu Kemp and is now attending the press performance in Perth Theatre on Saturday 29 October.

Commenting on his delight at seeing the Wee County up in lights, the appropriately named Don Balsillie, Provost of Clackmannanshire said:

"As Provost of Clackmannanshire I was delighted and intrigued to see our Wee County featured up in lights, in posters and publicity material for the show. I have been keen to see local products produced locally to be branded "made in Clackmannanshire" in order to raise the profile of our area and put it on the map. I understand the show has received great reviews and as well as being set in Clackmannanshire is a play on the words Man of La Mancha. I am sure this modern Scottish update of the traditional Spanish tale will have strong resonance for those attending. I look forward to seeing the show and hope all those living in the golden triangle Alloa, Dundee and Perth will take the same opportunity!"

DON QUIXOTE - Man of Clackmannanshire opens in Perth Theatre on Tuesday 25 October and runs until Saturday 5 November. For tickets and information about the show visit www.horsecross.co.uk; contact the Perth Theatre Box Office on 01738 621031 or visit in person between 10am and 4pm Monday to Saturday.