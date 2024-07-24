Cast Set For Perth Theatre's THERE'S A PLACE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Perth Theatre has announced the cast for its new Beatles inspired drama There's A Place.

Written by Gabriel Quigley, directed by Sally Reid and designed by Kenny Miller, There's A Place takes place on the 60th anniversary of when The Beatles came to Perthshire and performed in Dundee's Caird Hall.

It's 1964 and the world is gripped by Beatlemania. Two chalets on the banks of Loch Earn become the base for the Fab Four as they embark on a short tour of Scotland.

Watching their every move are four Beatlemaniacs from Perth. Each named after their favourite Beatle; John, Paul, George and Ringo, they camp out across the loch in a desperate quest to meet their heroes.

John has blown it at school and is at a crossroads. Will she stray onto the wrong side of the tracks, or will life throw her a lifeline? Paul is under pressure to get a job and bring money into her home, but dreams of more. ‘Baby' of the group, George, has conjured an elaborate fantasy life with her alter ego but will reality live up to her imagination? Ringo has her own quiet ambitions, but will she have the confidence to achieve her true potential?

The girls set out on an adventure of friendship, rivalries, secrets and songs, played out to the backing track of obsessive fandom.

Taking place on the 60th anniversary of when The Beatles came to Perthshire and performed in Dundee, this funny and energetic new show captures what it is to be young, the harmony and hazards that come with a shared passion, and the healing power of music.

Announcing the cast of There's A Place - Tinashe Warikandwa as ‘John', Leah Byrne as ‘Paul', Rosie Graham as ‘George' and Yana Harris as ‘Ringo', plus Elena Redmond, Director Sally Reid said:

“I'm thrilled and so excited to be working on Gabe's wonderful story There's A Place with this awesome cast. The story follows the coming-of-age antics of the girls on the banks of Loch Earn one night as they await their beloved Beatles. Although I didn't experience Beatlemania first hand, I experienced the Take That buzz in the 90's and I love watching the Swifties experience their own wave of ‘Beatlemania' today. The Fab Four were the original but we feel the ripples of that fandom experience through generations and this play will appeal to the everyone, anyone who has ever been a fan!”

Perth Theatre's production of There's A Place runs in Perth Theatre from Thursday 17 October until Saturday 2 November. For tickets and info on There's A Place and the other shows in the autumn Perth Theatre Season Subscription – Shock Horror (Wed 4 - Sat 7 Sep), Love Beyond (Fri 20 + Sat 21 Sep), Dial M for Mayhem (Tue 24 – Sat 28 Sep) and Enough of Him (Thu 7 – Sat 9 Nov) visit perththeatreandconcerthall.com or call or visit the Perth Theatre Box Office (10:00 – 18:00 Tue – Sat, 01738 621031).

