BWW Review: CINDERELLA- A TRADITIONAL CHRISTMAS PANTOMIME at Regal Theatre

Very few (if any) Christmas songs mention the many pantomimes that are put on in this most wonderful time of the year, and yet a Christmas panto is at the heart of most theatre company's (and theatre goer's) Decembers. Zealous Productions went all in with a big scale production, and the cast full of local talent and genuine theatre stars provided quality entertainment for the whole family with their production of CINDERELLA: A TRADITIONAL CHRISTMAS PANTOMIME.

The first two characters we meet are the two that interact with the audience most, and both well and truly set the standard for the show. There is a degree of education needed (especially for children) in terms of audience participation in a pantomime and this was weaved seamlessly into the show, with the cast making it sound as if the audience were genuinely doing them a favour rather than simply going along with tradition. This drew the audience right in and ensured that there was energy from both the cast and audience throughout the show. Elethea Sartorelli plays the Fairy Godmother wonderfully, engaging the audience with some outrageous antics but also delivering excellent jokes and some outstanding songs. Tate Bennett plays the unlucky-in-love Buttons, and the way he engaged the audience immediately, including the many children, and brought laughter in all his appearances was truly entertaining.

In the title role is Amber Scates, who continues to be a warm and endearing character even as she endures the terrible treatment that is the heart of the storyline. As Prince Charming is Ethan Jones. Charming by name and nature, Jones provided the sort of character we could understand falling in love with. Scates and Jones duetting for Rewrite The Stars was a wonderful moment, with wonderful singing voices matched with rapport between the characters.

Prince Charming's aide (and stand in for one scene) Dandini was superbly played by Lachlan Orbst, whilst Penny Shaw played the evil stepmother (or the Baroness as the role is in this version), seeming to revel in the exaggerated dislike she received from both the audience and the onstage characters. Robert Hoffman played the Baron, a warm and likeable character whose hilarious take on Frank Sinatra's My Way (entitled Her Way) explained his predicament but made the audience both like his character and laugh. Delightfully wicked and unapologetically over the top were Brendan Hanson (Danni) and John O'Hara (Fanny) as the evil step-sisters, with plenty of jokes for the family but also plenty of adult themed jokes successfully pitched over the heads of the kids to ensure there was plenty for the adults without the need to block any ears.

Often on stage and energetic and entertaining throughout were the talented ensemble of Tory Kendrick, Bri Caracciolo, Georgina Charteris, and Phoebe Tempra. The four had many roles to play throughout the show but always showed off outstanding dance skills (Allen Blachford's choreography is up tempo and provides an added layer to the show) whilst also singing superbly and adding to the wonderful rapport between the characters and the audience.

CINDARELLA: A TRADITIONAL CHRISTMAS PANTOMIME does deviate somewhat from the well-known fairy tale, but Peter Cumins' direction ensures the plot is never disconnected. The characters play with enough freedom to be able to make some off-the-cuff jokes, but the show was held together well enough that even the youngest members of the audience were engaged to the very end. Musical director Joshua Webb combined a small live band with recorded tracks and allowed the actor's talents to come to the fore, whilst John Johnstone's set design was minimalist in parts yet also created some magical scenes and props. Manuao TeAotonga's makeup was wonderful as always, giving an extra little bit (or in the case of the step-sisters, giving an extra heap) to the characters.

It is rare to see a large-scale pantomime, however Zealous Productions made it work, with a cast and crew who gave it their all and effortlessly brought the audience in for the ride. The opportunity to see such big names and undeniable talent on stage at one time is an absolute treat, not to mention seeing them deliver an entertaining and hilarious show. It's the time of year to treat yourself, and CINDERELLA gives plenty to the whole family.

Zealous Production creative director Dixie Johnstone promised an annual panto from Zealous, and if this year is anything to go by, we have much to look forward to.

CINDERELLA-A TRADITIONAL CHRISTMAS PANTOMIME is at the Regal Theatre on December 28 and 29, including a relaxed matinee performance on December 28. Tickets and more info from Ticketek.

Pictures thanks to Stephen Heath Photography