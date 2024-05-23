Arts Festival Celebrations Launch in Perth For 52nd Year

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The fifty-second Perth Festival of the Arts opened yesterday launching the city into 12 days of festivities and a diverse celebration of arts and culture.

The Festival opened with a brand new addition to its programme – a striking photographic exhibition curated by members of Perthshire Photographic Society. The pop-up gallery in St John’s Shopping Centre showcases the work of local photographers and includes street scenes, portraits, still life and more. It runs daily (free admission) until Saturday 1 June, with 90 photographs on display.

The Festival’s opening concert on Wednesday night took the form of Mozart’s The Magic Flute in a groundbreaking production by Scots Opera Project. Set in the confines of an asylum, the opera takes an edgier look – while packed with humour - at Mozart’s classic opera. Featuring a star cast from Scotland’s operatic scene, the story follows Tamino, a troubled patient who embarks on a surreal journey, set in motion by the mysterious Queen of the Night, portrayed as a charismatic and enigmatic figure within the asylum's walls. Further standing the production apart is the fact that the libretto has been translated into Scots language. The opera has a second performance this Sunday at 2.30pm at Perth Theatre.

One opening night audience member commented: “What a night in Perth Theatre! In this radical new version of The Magic Flute, Scots Opera fuse superb musicality with shades of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Marat/ Sade, Glaswegian Doric – and (fortuitously) the crisis in mental health and the NHS. This is funny, creepy, moving, affecting and there is never a dull moment. Haste ye tae Perth on Sunday!”

The Festival continues today with the return of ArTay, one of the largest exhibitions of contemporary Scottish art and an evening concert with the renowned chamber music collective, Hebrides Ensemble, who celebrate their first ever appearance at the Festival.

Over the weekend, audiences and visitors can enjoy a series of free pop-up concerts in venues throughout the city. Perthshire Brass will entertain with a family-friendly programme in the outdoor plaza of St Paul’s church, followed by Perth’s very own drumming and percussion group, Rhythm Wave. Hot on the heels of their sell-out Calamity Jane show, Perth Amateur Operatic Society will perform a special Festival concert in St John’s Kirk on Saturday, featuring blockbuster hits to old-time musical favourites.

Into Sunday, headline star Rory Bremner joins host Fred MacAulay at Perth Concert Hall for a night of stand-up and conversation in a unique show that reflects back on Rory’s long and glittering career as Britain’s top impressionist. As the Festival continues, jazz, classical concerts, children’s shows, talks, films and book events are on the cards for Festival-goers.

Helen Band, Festival Director commented: “We’re excited to welcome thousands of people into Perth for this year’s Festival. With a number of shows already sold out, we’re expecting another great year of festivities in the city. We’re welcoming artists from around Europe – from Poland to Czechia – as well as promoting national and homegrown talent.”

The Festival runs until Saturday 1 June, with an additional event – Scotland Trending – on Saturday 8 June. For the full programme, visit www.perthfestival.co.uk

