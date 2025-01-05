Theatre 29 Will Hold Auditions For A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre 29 will hold auditions for their Spring show, "A Streetcar Named Desire", on Monday, January 13, 2025, at 6:00pm. Auditions will take place at Theatre 29, 73637 Sullivan Road, Twentynine Palms.

“A Streetcar Named Desire” dramatizes the experiences of Blanche DuBois, a former Southern belle who, after encountering a series of personal losses, leaves her once-prosperous situation to move into a shabby apartment in New Orleans rented by her younger sister Stella and brother-in-law Stanley. Though she finds a glimmer of hope while connecting with Stanley’s gentlemanly friend, Mitch, Blanche cannot face the truth of her own troubled past and ultimately descends into madness.

“A Streetcar Named Desire” will be Directed by 25-year Theatre 29 veteran and DTL winner Gary Daigneault. He will be joined by Assistant Director Cindy Daigneault, Stage Manager Mike Lipsitz, Technical Director Nena Jimenez, and Assistant to the director Cam D’Angeles.

If you are interested in auditioning, bring your resume or a list of your acting experience and be prepared to read from the script alongside fellow auditionees. Some familiarity with the script would be ideal, and no prepared monologue is necessary.

Available Roles: (Note: the roles of Stanley and Blanche have already been cast from August group auditions)

STELLA—25–35. WIFE to STANLEY. Stella is much warmer than the world in which she lives. She is a newlywed and expecting her first child.

EUNICE—40’S–60’S. WIFE/PARTNERED to STEVE. EUNICE is humorous, kind-natured, and strong. She is that salt-of-the-earth woman who has lived EVERYTHING by the time we meet her.

MITCH—Mid 30’s to late 40’s. A Tall and Large man. MITCH is one of the more kind and decent people in this play.

STEVE—50’s–60’s. HUSBAND to EUNICE. A bit worn. Steve is a relic of a rabble-rouser who raised plenty of hell in his day. He is constantly making inappropriate jokes

PABLO—20’s–40’s. Mexican American. Joyful, friendly, one of the Poker Pack. Pablo’s contributions to the conversation often bring a fair degree of common sense.

GEE – A BLACK WOMAN—30’s–50’s. A staple-figure of the neighborhood. A deep friend to EUNICE.

A MEXICAN WOMAN—30’s–50’s. sells flowers in the neighborhood. Her presence is mournful and haunting.

A TAMALE VENDOR—20’s–50’s. Mexican-American.

A YOUNG COLLECTOR—18–20. – Young, ambitious, sweet-natured, and attractive. This person is a student, studying medicine to become a Doctor.

A DOCTOR—30’s–50’s. Not without kindness. The Doctor is the iconic figure to whom Blanche says, “I have always depended on the kindness of strangers.”

A NURSE—20’s–50’s. The NURSE— A peculiarly sinister figure in her severe dress. Her voice is bold and toneless as a fireball.” The NURSE will likely be doubled with another character for a single performer.

A SAILOR—30’s. Attractive, sparky. We encounter THE SAILOR at the beginning of the play, headed toward a date. The SAILOR will likely be doubled with another character for a single performer.

Williams specified intended races for a few characters in the play— “Pablo,” “A Mexican Woman,” “A Black Woman,” and we would love to honor his wishes. To that end, we are actively seeking as diverse a cast as possible.

“A Streetcar Named Desire” will run for nine performances from February 28 – March 16, 2025, with an opening night hosted by the Twentynine Palms Rotary Club. Friday and Saturday night performances are at 7:00pm, Sunday matinees are at 2:30pm. After opening night, Tickets are $20.00 for General Admission, Seniors and Military $17.50, and $15.00 for Students with ID, service fee is included. Because of mature themes the show is not recommended for children under 16. Tickets are available at theatre29.org or by calling the Theater 29 Box Office at 760-361-4151

Theatre 29 was founded in 1999 and is an all-volunteer, non-profit Community Theatre organization. Donations are being actively sought and will be greatly appreciated.

