Review: THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA at Coachella Valley Repetory Theatre

Take it from the top: another charming and effective Jimmy Cuomo set that embraces the style and provides the backdrop for The Light in the Piazza. From the piano, Music Director Stephen Hulsey conducts the orchestra. We are transported to Florence, Italy, as statues come to life in Karen Sieber’s lovely, almost seductive choreography, performed by a remarkable Ensemble--leading into Adam Kersten’s lyrical production. His direction was a work of art.

Greg Lucas’s book hearkens back to boy-meets-girl, an impossible romance, and a somewhat predictable outcome. One can’t help but root for the youngsters who are so much in love but face a serious obstacle.

Adam Guettel’s score is a matter of personal taste. The lyrics do move the story,but the music can be a challenge. I respect Kersten’s willingness to offer Coachella Valley audiences that challenge. Still, I like to leave a theater humming the 11 0’clock song.

An insert in the program announces a cast change. It wasn’t clear whether the change occurred during or before the two-week rehearsal period. Nor was it clear whether the names of Dance Captain Sareen Tchekmedylan and Dialect Coach Michael De Souza were omitted or the result of a personnel change. That didn’t matter. Allson England’s portrayal of Signora Naccarrelli was engaging and authentic. In fact, the same can be said for the entire cast. The dancing was delightful, and De Souza did a wonderful job with the actors. Spoken Italian by non-native speakers can be musical, as it was in this production, or sing-song, which can be annoying. One more thumbs-up to the Stage Manager and crew for seamless scene changes.

The only missing element--something I’ve seen in several other productions--is the windstorm, which provided continuity from the introduction into the story. However I understand the creative choice of not including it.

The Light in the Piazza will be running at CV Rep until February 9, 2025. For tickets and more information visit www.cvrep.org

