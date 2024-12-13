Review: THE 39 STEPS at CVRep

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



THE 39 STEPS is a bit like SNL’s sketch about New Shimmer, “it’s a floor wax, and it’s a dessert topping.” In this case it's not just a 1915 novel, it’s a 1935 Hitchcock movie, and it is a play now running at CVRep through December 22, 2024. Written in 1996, and updated in 2005, it is the dessert topping in my SNL analogy, a 180 from the other two, and is what we call a parody. I call it a jolly good time.

All of the actors have performed this play at least once, and director Jamie Torcellini is also a veteran director of the play. It is evident by the result, an extremely clever and hilarious production.

Jimmy Cuomo’s charming and clever set immediately lets us know we’re all about the “noir” of it. Flanking both sides are theatre boxes which usually mean … murder in the theatre!! (just on stage, big screen or tv, you -as a theatre goer- are perfectly safe in your seat). Cuomo combines a theatre, an Englishman’s flat, a farmhouse, and a moveable door that acts as a portal to each and every different location. Moire Wilke’s lights also help define the spaces, and even creates a few on her own. Each creative element plays into the all around ingenuity of the production. It’s so damn clever it boggles the mind.

The story is about spies and subterfuge and takes us from the theatre, where Richard Hannay (Matthew Lloyd Miller) meets a mysterious woman and she invites herself to his flat for a nightcap. Richard narrates his own story about how he got swept up in a spy and counterspy operation that includes that mysterious woman, Annabella Schmidt (Ashley Morton) who ends up on his lap with a knife sticking out of her back. As she dies she gives him just enough information to let him know she was on a critical mission involving the 39 Steps, and it is now entirely up to him to save the day. Also, the police think he killed Annabella, so he totally needs to skedaddle outta there and figure out who did to get himself off the hook.

We meet many a character along the way, with the lion’s share portrayed by the two “clowns”. Morton takes on the the three femme fatales roles to Miller’s lead, and the two actors pair well together. He’s tall, handsome, and lanky, with looks and actions much like a very young John Cleese with broad comic timing. Morton is basically a comedic Mata Hari, using her feminine wiles to whatever advantage she might need. Beautiful job by both actors.

It is not just the comedy in the spoken words that carry this play, Joshua Adams’ sound cues were also a character, but the most hilarious and ingenious moments are provided by the actors. The fast-paced character switches and antics of the two clowns (brilliantly played by Louis Lotorto and Christopher Shaw) are also supported by the cleverness of Zoe Trautman’s costumes and Tom Mitchell’s props, and Lotorto and Shaw set the pace bringing the funnies at a breakneck pace without missing a beat.

There are ingenious escape routes, and a hilarious scene on a train that will absolutely leave you with the impression that you just watched an action scene in a film.

Big fat kudos to director Jamie Torcellini who wrung out every possible piece of physical humor in a production that heavily relies on the skill and agility of its actors (think Buster Keaton without the real-life peril), and the creativity of the show’s designers.

Not to take away from other very good productions, but The 39 Steps is now in my top five all-time favorite shows I’ve seen in the Coachella Valley. In fact, if this production were a film, I would watch it every time it came on tv. Heck, I’d probably own it. Sadly, you can’t create this particular kind of magic on film. It must be live. And that’s why you should go. I haven’t laughed this hard in a while.

I will also say that if you don’t get Monty Python, this might not be your cup of tea. I overheard a conversation where a gentleman said he didn’t get it, which I didn’t get, but it is not “traditional” theatre, and not quite slapstick either nor is it the farces we’re used to seeing on stage. It’s a bit hard to define and is more like Harold and His Purple Crayon (the books) and Noises Off (the play) had a baby that was raised by Monty Python. It’s great fun, and if you're looking for a very good time, highly recommend it.

Director: Jamie Torcellini

Cast:

Clown #1: Louis Lotorto

Richard Hannay: Matthew Floyd Miller

Annabella Schmidt/Pamela/Margaret: Ashley Morton

Clown #2: Christopher Shaw

Production/Design

Lights: Moira Wilkie

Sound: Joshua Adams

Set: Jimmy Cuomo

Props: Tom Mitchell

Costumes: Zoe Trautman

Hair/makeup: Linda Shaeps

