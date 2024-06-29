Review: PHILIP CHAFFIN: WILL HE LIKE ME? (A LOVE STORY) at CVRep

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



There are a dozen or more cabaret acts with the universal love story theme. We all know the stages of a relationship during our lifetime. Philip Chaffin tells an easily followed story through songs based on his concept album: "WILL HE LIKE ME? (A Love Story) Starting with courtship, sharing a home, stereotyped gay male fickle “the grass is always greener” infidelity, breaking up, finding your true soul mate, growing old together, and finally the heartbreaking loss of a love. Because there is no dialogue throughout the entire performance we learn nothing about Chaffin himself. Cabaret is about storytelling and revealing something about you.

This is not a traditional cabaret act. Chaffin is body-mic’d, there are multiple costume changes to show the passage of time, and the first half of the performance is nicely staged. A director for a good third eye would have been necessary. Somewhere along the rehearsal process, it seems the person who was staging this ACT got bored during the ballad-heavy last half as he stood center stage and just sang; completely losing the consistent minimalist suggestive staging he had been using at the start. Since this isn’t a true cabaret-style act then more props and furniture would have been ideal to keep the theatricality of this show visually more appealing.

His opening number is the title of his show Will He Like Me? which starts the courting process as he prepares for his first date with mister-right-now. Chaffin has a strong, legit, singing voice and, according to his program biography, has been honored with nine (9) Grammy Nominations. Most impressive.

This light opera has some gorgeous ballads that Chaffin sells beautifully: It’s A Nice Face/When I Marry Mister Snow, I Didn’t Know What Time It Was, A Tender Spot/Happiness Is A Thing Called Joe, A Man With A Load Of Mischief, the heartbreaking and perfectly executed Who Gave You Permission?, and many, many, many others. Mid-way through even a hopeless romantic would have been begging for a change of pace. With all the hilarious or whimsical comedic Broadway & American Songbook novelty tunes, that reflect the hazards and traumas of relationships this creative revue leans heavily toward ballads. Also, most of the material is from Broadway which never allows it to cross passed an overly romantic 1950s housewife mindset. The sweetly funny tunes Chaffin did add to lighten the mood are: Happy To Keep His Dinner Warm, An Occasional Man, But I Could Cook, and Charity’s Soliloquy.

As a concept CD/Album Philip Chaffin’s endeavor is reminiscent of the dinner date album recorded by actress Tina Louise back in 1957 called “Time For Tina”. Her album depicted a single romantic evening at her apartment and every track was a slowly orchestrated ballad from her anticipation of his arrival, to their making love, and then his tearful departure. With so many beautiful ballads they begin to sound similar and monotonous. Today, in 2024, Chaffin’s intention is to show how classic heterosexual American Songbook era tunes, originally sung by women, fit into a contemporary gay dating story; where he eventually becomes monogamous and settles down. Since this is a new modern family era where same-gender couples can marry; that point of progress is sadly missing in this show. If you want to hear this story arc sung in his glorious rich baritone vocals then buy his CD – but as a theatrical production, it still needs work to make it more personal to him. Who is he and why did he feel he needed to tell this story in person?

At the end of the show, Chaffin came out to sing an encore. He expressed that he felt it didn’t fit into the arc of the evening – He was wrong because the song was made personal to him about the man he loves. The classic 1952 American Songbook tune was That’s All with lyrics by Alan Brandt and music by Bob Haymes. Chaffin said he first heard it when actress Edie Adams sang it on the final “Lucy-Desi Comedy Hour” episode back in 1960. Then Chaffin lovingly dedicated it to his husband, Tommy Krasker, who just happened to be his pianist and musical arranger on this production. I can only imagine what that must be like to share the stage with your husband as a duo act. Sharing in a celebration of music and telling stories in song to an appreciative audience. Why couldn’t that have been included in this musical relationship montage? The audience would have left feeling a little more educated about Chaffin and why this evening was created.

Grand performances, great music, and personality plus make the COACHELLA VALLEY REPERTORY 2024 SUMMER CABARET SERIES among the very best ways to enjoy Downtown Cathedral City. CVRep has scheduled memorable evenings of award-winning talent, vivacious personalities, music and song, levity, and stories that are just waiting to be shared. This year’s Summer Cabaret Series continues with six (6) remaining that run through July 25, and has been expanded to include two shows every week!

Showtime is at 7PM. Tickets are $50 and on sale now. They may be ordered online at www.cvrep.org, by calling (760) 296-2966, ext. 201, or at the CVRep box office located at 68510 East Palm Canyon Dr., Cathedral City. Special custom ticket packages are available. The box office is open Tuesdays-Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and one hour prior to performances. In order to better serve audiences, patrons requesting accessibility assistance are encouraged to contact the box office at least 24 hours prior to their ticketed performance. Artists, show titles and dates are subject to change.

