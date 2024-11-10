Review: NEXT TO NORMAL at CVRep

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



When the new desert theatre season opens there is great anticipation when considering what the best in town has to offer. The opening production at Coachella Valley Repertory is the rock musical NEXT TO NORMAL and right out of the gate it is outstanding. The book is written and lyrics by Brian Yorkey, and music by Tom Kitt. This emotionally intricate musical features six talented cast members who deftly handle the express train-roller coaster expected of them from beginning to end.

Nominated for eleven Tony Awards NEXT TO NORMAL became the eighth musical in history to receive the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Powerful and enlightening - with 30 songs and 6 Reprise the energy keeps moving as the music continues to propel the story forward.

Every home in this nation has family secrets and predictable life trauma that can lead to unexpected outcomes. How each family deals with the hand that is dealt to them is why this play is so riveting. This thought-provoking musical follows a family’s struggle with depression and mental health through powerful songs, comedic and chaotic settings, and prevailing characters. Throughout the show, the family ultimately learns to see each other for who they truly are.

The direction and staging by Adam Karsten are absolute perfection for the size of the CVRep stage. He utilizes every square inch with brilliantly creative visuals and moments of synchronized movement. With minimal furnishing, every location is crystal clear and that adds to the almost instantaneous scene changes. The set by resident award-winning set designer Jimmy Cuomo with its imaginative scrim utilization creates a seventh physical character in the play. Chilling at times.

Without getting into too much detail and spoiling the wonderful plot twists and surprises the structure of this Rock-like-opera-musical reveals – Let it be known that the songs are interwoven throughout as tuneful monologues and conversations, which unleash intense character-driven points that mere talking could never fulfill. Notable sung moments are: “Just Another Day”, “Who’s Crazy”, “ I Miss The Mountains”, “I’m Alive”, “Dr Rock”, “Music Box”, “Catch Me I’m Falling”, “I Am The Light”, “Seconds and Years”, “Didn’t I See This Movie?”, “Feeling Electric”, “Maybe”, and... and... and... The impressive list of incredible harmonies and intricate musical score combinations could go on. Each performer brings a quality to the sound that is fierce and exciting.

A major shout-out to musical director Stephen Hulsey and his 10 live musicians for delivering a commanding presence throughout. It has been praised before that when CVRep commissions live musicians for their musicals the level of professionalism and energy excels.

The cast is great and with each character fulfilling the various aspects of human emotions it is inconceivable how each performer stepped on the stage and managed to raise the bar quality even higher. With a father, a mother, a daughter, a son, a sweet understanding boyfriend, and a pharmaceutical psychiatrist the characters are easily defined.

Eric Kunze, Dan the father, delivers a powerful performance as his frustration and heartbreak keep mounting. No spoilers here – his strength, co-dependency, and overly optimistic expectations of his love are the foundation of this family's dynamic. If you can look passed his distracting handsome looks and sparkling smile you’d see that he is perfectly cast.

Henry Crater plays the role of Henry – easy for him to remember – the pot-smoking eclectic jazz pianist who carries a torch for the daughter Natalie. Crater has a strong beautiful singing voice and brings such heart and understanding consideration to this character.

Maya Jade Frank as daughter Natalie plays the overachieving, typically resentful teenager, mother/daughter dynamic with great skill. Her vocals are strong and her character arc is played so effortlessly. As a capable actress, she walks the fine line between an annoying teenager and a misunderstood neglected sibling perfectly.

Patrick Wallace, a desert favorite, as Dr Madden shows off his natural acting chops in several pivotal dramatic moments that solidify him as one of the best young and versatile actors in the Coachella Valley. His glorious voice is not used as much, but whenever his character does open up to sing it is worth the wait.

Saving the best for last when you have an ensemble cast as good as this one - that’s saying a lot. Bligh Voth plays Diana, the young suburban mother, who carries the show on her shoulders. When you see the amount of work this tour de force role expects of this young actress its beyond impressive to watch her maneuver every moment with exceptional ease. From the musical rock style to a sweet music box waltz-like tempo her vocals stir the senses showing off her amazing abilities. As an actress, Voth pulled out only her best work. Not a single dishonest or false miss-step choice was to be seen. Bravo!

Tyler Donovan McCall, playing the son, delivers a haunting and exquisitely acted and sung performance as the beloved family member. His beautiful vocals float and sung monologs steal every scene he is in. For the price of the ticket, both Voth and McCall were the driving force of this production.

Don’t let the intense themes that are held within the story of NEXT TO NORMAL deter you from seeing this extraordinary theatrical season opener at CVRep. Strong clean direction, a brilliant cast, and full orchestrations that will keep you at the edge of your seat feeling engaged, feeling enlightened, and, according to the young lady sobbing next to me, feeling absolutely everything.

Next to Normal will be performed at 7 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday; and 2 p.m., Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday, through Sunday, Nov. 24, at the CVRep Playhouse, 68510 E. Palm Canyon Drive, in Cathedral City. Tickets are $90-$94 (opening night, Thursday, Nov. 7 tickets are $120). For tickets or more information, call 760-296-2966, or visit www.cvrep.org.

