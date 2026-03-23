Review: JBKO at Revolution Stage Company

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Confession— Before I even start, let me remind my readers that I am 37 years young, which may make me the least qualified person to be reviewing this particular show — seeing as all that I know about Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy Onassis is her name, her preferred hat style, and of course the devastating tragedy of her husband, former President John F. Kennedy's assassination. So take what follows in that spirit.

JBKO places us inside some slightly ambiguous space belonging to Jackie herself — an office, perhaps a living room, some personal corner of her world — where she invites us in with the energy of someone who's decided that since we're already here, she may as well tell us everything. (Playwright: Tom Santopietro) The direction gives the piece a lovely sense of intimacy, and the projections do quiet, effective work in the background — evoking time and place without ever competing for attention with the woman at the center of it all. (Video Design: Nathan Cox) The whole thing is grounded in a space that feels both personal and just ambiguous enough to let your imagination fill in the rest. (Set Design: Gary Powers)

Yo Younger brings to life a Jackie with warmth, wit, and a remarkable ease that makes for a genuinely fun evening. The style of the play reminded me, in the best possible way, of Disney's Hall of Presidents — icons so defined by their image, speaking directly to you, trusting that you already know all the context. And somehow, it works.

My husband and I attended opening night and will freely admit we were probably the least historically primed people in the room. We came away with more questions than answers — but perhaps that's a mark of good theatre, not lacking theatre. I walked in knowing Jackie mostly for her style, and while I left wanting to know even more about the full arc of her professional life, I suspect most audiences will feel richly satisfied just being in her divine company. Those who grew up with her iconic images in Life magazine will likely find themselves reacquainted with someone they deeply loved.

There's something quietly exciting about a show like this finding its home here — not least because this is the west coast premiere of the play. It's a good reminder of what this town's creative community is capable of — and an even better reason to get out and be part of it.

JBKO is directed by Gary Powers, with Costumes by Rebecca McWilliams, Lighting by Ben Core, Hair and Makeup by Mimzy Hamann, Stage Management by Imani De Leon. Tickets available online at www.revolutionstagecompany.org

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