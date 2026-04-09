COCKROACHES World Premiere to be Presented at Revolution Stage Company

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Revolution Stage Company in association with the Del Shores Foundation will present the world premiere of COCKROACHES, written by Emma Schillage and directed by Del Shores. COCKROACHES will preview on Thursday, April 23, 2026; will open on Friday, April 24 and run through Sunday, May 3 at Revolution Stage Company, 611 S Palm Canyon Dr Suite 16, Palm Springs, CA 92264.

COCKROACHES won the 2024 Best Play Award in the Del Shores Foundation Writers Search, a competition for unproduced LGBTQ+ playwrights and screenwriters living in the South, inspired by the work and career of award-winning writer/director Del Shores. This world premiere is presented with the support of the Del Shores Foundation Play Production Grant, sponsored by Dennis Frisman. For more information www.delshoresfoundation.org.

COCKROACHES is a Southern Gothic dark comedy about three sisters trapped in their childhood home grappling with their mother's most recent suicide attempt. Momma has been acting strange since coming home from the hospital, causing eldest daughter, Jenny, to come home from college, middle child, Charlie, to act out, and youngest child, Sissy, to follow in her mother's footsteps. Meanwhile, monsters are lurking, ready to consume every bit of innocence in their path. As their mother's humanity fades, the sisters must learn to care for themselves and each other before it is too late.

The cast of COCKROACHES will feature (in alphabetical order): LEILANI BALDWIN as "Sissy," MAT HAYES as "Mr. Sam," APRIL MEJIA as "Momma," FATIMA REYES as "Jenny" and Casey Wilson as "Charlie."

ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING

COCKROACHES will preview on Thursday, April 23 at 7pm; will open on Friday, April 24 at 7pm and run through Sunday, May 3 at 2pm at the Revolution Stage Company, 611 S Palm Canyon Dr Suite 16, Palm Springs, CA 92264.

Performances are Thursdays and Fridays at 7pm; Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 2pm.

Ticket prices are $38.00 for all performances. Opening Night $75 VIP tickets are available including preshow meet and greet with Del Shores and playwright Emma Schillage.

A talkback moderated by Del Shores with director Emerson Collins and playwright Emma Schillage will follow the matinee performance Sunday, April 26.