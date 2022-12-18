Review: Desert Theatreworks Shows off Singing and Dancing with WHITE CHRISTMAS

There is a great deal of enthusiastic singing and dancing by a large, energetic cast in Desert Theatreworks' (DTW's) production of WHITE CHRISTMAS, with book by David Ives and Paul Blake, and songs and lyrics by Irving Berlin. Daniela Ryan directed this production, which features two choreographers - Stacy Casaluci-Grenrock, assisted by teenaged veteran DTW member Violet Feath (who also serves as dance captain) for the tap numbers.

The musical is based on a corny 1954 movie whose thin story line is really just an opportunity to showcase many of Berlin's greatest hits and to make jokes that are so silly that it is hard to know whether to laugh or groan. Specifically, a group of Army buddies get together to save their beloved general's rustic Vermont Inn. Two song and dance men who are part of the group and who have encountered fame along the way romance the two members of a sister act. Things go wrong and misunderstandings abound. Because this is a Christmas-themed musical comedy from a bygone era, the happy ending is predictable from the third or fourth line in the show. WHITE CHRISTMAS is cotton candy - fluffy and sugary, certainly not filling, but fun.

Stan Jenson addressing his troops.

The main pair of lovers, played by newer company members John Corr and Cydney Krone, who have great charisma, are very much a welcome addition to the DTW family. The goofball roles, many played by DTW comedy veterans (Raul Valenzuela, Stan Jenson, Karen Schmitt, Tess Phillips, and Hal O'Connell), are a hoot. I hope we'll be seeing more of the cast's newcomers, who also include Georgina Medina, Jason Mannino, Ashley Koehler, Rachel Jewitt, and Kevin Barry. Much of the ensemble is made up of students in DTW's "Kidsworks," whose rigorous training shows.

Tess Phillips and John Corr ponder life.

Unfortunately, there was a problem with the first night's performance, which contained some ragged moments by folks who were not in their usual top form. I am aware that illness outbreaks cancelled rehearsals and delayed the show's opening. I suspect that the performance problems are already clearing themselves up in the few days since I attended.

WHITE CHRISTMAS is presenting what a great many people need after several rough years - unadulterated feel-good songs and dances that add up to an enjoyable few hours. The show is running on most weeknights, and is close to selling out. It has added an extra Sunday performance because of the brisk ticket sales, so don't delay if you want to experience the fun.

Georgina Medina and Raul Valenzuela, with ensemble members.

The full cast consists of Cydney Krone as Betty Haynes; Georgina Medina as Judy Haynes; Karen Schmitt as Martha Watson; John Corr as Bob Wallace; Raul Valenzuela as Phil Davis; Stan Jenson as General Waverly; Tess Phillips as Susan Waverly; Jason Mannino as Ralph Sheldrake; Ashley Koehler as Rita; Rachel Jewitt as Rhoda; Hal O'Connell as Ezekiel; and Kevin Barry as Jimmy and Mike. The ensemble members are Adah Burgen, London Cravalho, Violet Feath, Jeremiah Garcia, Jasmine Gutierrez, Amy Hoerler, Dominick Lopez, Arianna Ochoa, Nicolai Silva, and Landen Sterling. The rest of the production team is Artistic Director/Design -- Lance Phillips, CEO -- Ron Phillips, Production Manager/Costumes -- Rebecca McWilliams, Stage Manager/Props/Sound Design/ Special Effects -- Adriana Reyes, Musical Director -- Douglas Wilson, Lightning Designer -- Duke Core, Assistant Stage Manager -- Anthony Naninni, Wigs -- Stephen Richardson, Lightboard Operator -- Cecilia De La Torre, FollowSpot Operators -- Mark Demry & Maddox Phillips, Sound Board Operator and Ricardo Mendoza.

Sister Act Georgina Medina and Cydney Krone

WHITE CHRISTMAS will run through Thursday, December 22, 2022, with remaining performances every day through then except Monday, December 19th. Check the ticket purchase information at www.dtworks.org for specific prices and schedules or call (760) 980-1455. All performances take place at the Indio Performing Arts Center, 45175 Fargo Street, Indio, CA 92201.

The rest of the 2022-23 season consists of:

NUNSENSE A-MEN! (1/13/23-2/5/23)

Agatha Christie's THE MOUSETRAP (2/10/23-3/5/23)

Jimmy Buffet's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE (3/10/23-4/2/23)

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (4/14/23-4/30/23)

THE LAST FIVE YEARS (5/12/23-5/21/23)

Photo Credit: Sonny Von Cleveland