Previews: HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING at Palm Canyon Theatre

Frank Loesser’s musical, based on Shepherd Mead’s 1952 satirical book, follows the ambitious J. Pierrepont Finch as he rises from window washer to chairman of the World Wide Wicket Company. Guided by his literary muse, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Finch navigates corporate challenges and triumphs.

Jacob Samples as J. Pierrepont Finch

Palm Canyon Theatre’s How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying features Jacob Samples as J. Pierrepont Finch, Georgia Smith as Rosemary Pilkington, Raul Valenzuela as Bud Frump, Donald Kelley as J.B. Biggley, Dani Jara Lesaca as Hedy LaRue, Jessica Lenz as Smitty, Michele Davis as Miss Jones, Adam Hieter as Wally Womper, Chad Gneiting as Mr. Twimble, Eric Stein-Steele as Bratt, and Darin MacLeod as Gatch. This dynamic cast also includes Colette Owens as Miss Krumholtz, Ben Reece as Jenkins, Ralph Strangis as the Book Voice, and local actors Neil Badham, Alan Berry, Lois Bondurich, Jack Chase, Josie Davis, Jackson Enzler, Taylor Graham, Terry Huber, Jackie Padgett, John Rathgeb, Denise Rooney, Dave Sanchez, Fiona Sarchett, Joyanne Tracy, Alicia Wilson, and Sanai Wright in the ensemble.

Donald Kelley as J.B. Biggley and cast members

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying is directed by Se Layne, stage managed by Derik Shopinski, with music direction by Chuck Peery, and choreography by Nathan Wilson. Set and lighting design by J.W. Layne and projections by Nick Edwards. The book is written by Abe Burrows, Jack Weinstock, and Willie Gilbert, with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser. The original 1961 Broadway production won seven Tony Awards, the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award, and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. It was so popular, a film version was created in 1967 and the musical was revived twice.



How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying runs at Palm Canyon Theatre September 13-22. Show times are 7 p.m. on Thursdays, 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $38 for adults; $34 for seniors; $17 for students. Group discounts are available. For tickets, sponsorship opportunities, or other information, call the PCT box office at 760-323-5123 or order online at palmcanyontheatre.org. Palm Canyon Theatre is located at 538 North Palm Canyon Drive, at the corner of Alejo Road and Palm Canyon Drive. Box office hours are Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. How to Succeed… is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

