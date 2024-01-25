LIFESPAN OF A FACT Begins Performances At Desert Theatre Ensemble

Desert Ensemble Theater (DET), in residence at the Palm Springs Cultural

Center, will present The Lifespan of a Fact by Jeremy Kareken & David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, January 26–28 and February 2–4, 2024. The play, a hit on Broadway in 2018, is based on a book by Jim Fingal and John D’Agata that detailed their personal experience preparing a magazine essay for publication in 2003.

Fingal is a fresh-out-of-Harvard fact checker for a prominent but sinking New York magazine. D’Agata is a talented writer with a transcendent essay about the suicide of a teenage boy—an essay that could save the magazine from collapse. When Jim is assigned to fact check D’Agata’s essay, the two come head to head in a comedic yet gripping battle over facts versus truth.

Performances are part of DET’s 13 th Season “Off-Center at the Cultural Center.” Curtain times are 7:30 pm Friday, 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm Saturday, and 2:00 pm Sunday. Tickets are $37.50 and are available at www.desertensembletheatre.org. For more information, call (760) 565-2476.

Artistic Director Jerome Elliott Moskowitz said: “We are thrilled to welcome acclaimed actor, director and producer David Youse to direct his first project at DET. David has assembled a superb cast including John Corr (Kafka’s Joke for DET), Christine Tringali-Nunes (Winner Season 1, DET’s Singing With the Desert Stars), and—in his DET debut—Broadway World “Performer of the Decade” Chuck Yates. Award-winning scenic designer Thomas L. Valach returns to DET with this production. Youse stated: “Desert Ensemble Theatre continues to bring innovative plays to the Coachella Valley in its 13th season. I am excited to help continue that history by directing The Lifespan of a Fact. Audiences will enjoy the comedic debate on facts vs creative license and how far we can push the envelope.”

The Lifespan of a Fact premiered on Broadway at Studio 54 in 2018 in a production starring Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones, and Bobby Cannavale. “…buoyantly literate…wholly resonant questions [are] wrestled with in this briskly entertaining play…you’ll find yourself happy to have your preconceptions disturbed and assumptions unsettled.” —Washington Post. “...moves with the ticking-clock urgency the situation demands yet finds appropriate moments to breathe and let us ruminate on the personal, professional and moral issues at stake.” —The Hollywood Reporter

DET is located at the Palm Springs Cultural Center, 2300 E. Baristo Rd. in Palm Springs. For additional information visit Click Here or call (760) 565-2476.

PHOTOS: Chuck Yates, credit David A. Lee. David Youse, credit Gene Reed.