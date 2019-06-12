Just Announced! HAND TO GOD, DANIEL'S HUSBAND and SWEAT Are All Part Of Dezart Performs Exciting 12th Season

Dezart Performs has announced that HAND TO GOD, DANIEL'S HUSBAND, SWEAT and EVERY BRILLIANT THING will make up the lineup for its 12th season in Palm Springs. "The award-winning Dezart Performs has brought theatre that has enlightened, entertained, educated and enchanted Desert audiences", according to press notes. All performances take place at the Pearl McManus Theater (at the historic Palm Springs Woman's Club / 314 S Cahuilla Road, Downtown Palm Springs). The raucous Tony Nominated dark comedy HAND TO GOD by Robert Askins plays November 8 - 17, followed by the drama DANIEL'S HUSBAND by Michael McKeever January 10 - 19. Rounding out the season are the Pulitzer Prize-winning working-class drama SWEAT by Lynn Nottage, February 28 - March 8, and the comedy/drama EVERY BRILLIANT THING written by Duncan MacMillan, with Jonny Donahoe, April 3 - 12.

"Every year I'm more inspired by the curiosity and adventuresome nature of our audiences," said Shaw who founded the company in 2008 and directs two plays in the upcoming season. "They really challenge me to find the best, brightest and most original scripts possible. They've set a high bar of expectations, and we think this season will meet their hopes."

Very much now a Coachella Valley theatrical tradition, Dezart Performs will open its popular subscription series of four plays first to current subscribers beginning June 17. The opportunity for new subscribers to sign up is July 1.

"Our subscribers are the heart and soul of the Dezart Performs' audience," said Shaw, noting that not only do subscribers get a discount over the single ticket price, but also preference in seating. "Every opening is like an old home week for me and our crew."

Dezart Performs, one of the Coachella Valley's preeminent theatre companies, recognizes that the performing arts enrich the life and culture of a community, promote greater understanding and provoke insightful discussion. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit theatre company, its mission is to provide an artistic home for bold and cutting-edge plays, creating an atmosphere of artistic growth for actors, writers, and directors who uniquely contribute to the diverse theatrical environment in the Coachella Valley.

Season package prices: (4-Show Season Packages $124-164; 3-Show Season Packages $96-126)

All performances take place at the Pearl McManus Theater (at the historic Palm Springs Woman's Club) 314 S Cahuilla Road, Downtown Palm Springs. Tickets may be purchased online at www.dezartperforms.org, or by calling (760) 322-0179.

ABOUT THE PRODUCTIONS:

HAND TO GOD

Written by Robert Askins

Directed by Michael Shaw

Dark comedy

November 8-17, 2019

The Tony-nominated Broadway hit comedy, where The Exorcist Meets Sesame Street! "HAND TO GOD is so ridiculously raunchy, irreverent and funny it's bound to leave you sore from laughing. Ah, hurts so good." -New York Daily News

After the death of his father, meek Jason finds an outlet for his anxiety at the Christian Puppet Ministry in the devoutly religious, relatively quiet small town of Cypress, Texas. Jason's complicated relationships with the town pastor, the school bully, the girl next door, and-most especially-his mother are thrown into upheaval when Jason's puppet, Tyrone, takes on a shocking and dangerously irreverent personality all its own. (note: for mature audiences)

DANIEL'S HUSBAND

Written by Michael McKeever

Drama

January 10-19, 2020

Off-Broadway's Latest Hit Drama! One of The New York Times plays to see! "A profound look at love and commitment." -The Daily Beast

Daniel and Mitchell are the perfect couple. Perfect house, perfect friends - even a mother who wants them married. They'd have the perfect wedding, too, except that Mitchell doesn't believe in gay marriage. A turn of events puts their perfect life in jeopardy, and Mitchell is thrust into a future where even his love may not prove to be enough. DANIEL'S HUSBAND is a bold reflection of love, commitment, and family in our perilous new world. Starring WHITE GUY ON THE BUS' David Youse and Dezart Performs Artistic Director, Michael Shaw.

SWEAT

Written by Lynn Nottage

Directed by Michael Shaw

Drama

February 28-March 8, 2020

Winner of the 2017 Pulitzer Prize. SWEAT exposes the collapse of the American working class in the new millennium. "Sharp and threatening as a box cutter blade...ferociously engrossing...SWEAT never feels less than authentic-and crucial." -Deadline.com

It's the year 2000 in Reading, Pennsylvania and a group of friends go to work at the steel mill and then decompress at the bar like they've been doing for over 20 years. But, unbeknownst to them, their lives are about to be uprooted. Their steel mill is making some changes and the blood, sweat and tears of generations of loyal workers don't seem to amount to much. SWEAT dissects the insidiousness of privilege and entitlement, reminding you that there's always someone on a lower plane to blame for your troubles, and there will always be someone who stands to profit from your loss.

EVERY BRILLIANT THING

Written by Duncan MacMillan, with Jonny Donahoe

Directed by Deborah Harmon

Comedy/Drama

April 3-12, 2020

"A heart-wrenching, hilarious play...One of the funniest plays you'll ever see about depression-and possibly one of the funniest plays you'll ever see, full stop!" -The Guardian

You're six years old. Mom's in the hospital. Dad says she's "done something stupid." She finds it hard to be happy. So you start to make a list of everything that's brilliant about the world. Everything that's worth living for. 1. Ice cream. 2. Kung Fu movies. 3. Burning things. 4. Laughing so hard you shoot milk out your nose. 5. Construction cranes. 6. Me. You leave it on her pillow. You know she's read it because she's corrected your spelling. Soon, the list will take on a life of its own. A play about depression and the lengths we will go to for those we love.





