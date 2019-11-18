John Tesh Brings AN ACOUSTIC CHRISTMAS To The McCallum

The McCallum Theatre presents John Tesh in his performance of "Acoustic Christmas" on Saturday, November 30, at 8:00 pm. With six music Emmys, two Grammy nominations, three Gold records, seven Public Television specials and 8 million records sold and more than three decades as an international entertainer, John Tesh's recording and live concert career continues to thrive today.

Whether at the solo piano, with a 12-piece "big band" or an 80 piece orchestra, Tesh's ability to create a unique journey for concert fans with music and storytelling has taken him from the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Denver and the Coliseum in Rome to Carnegie Hall and The Kennedy Center. John's live television concerts, including the seminal "Live at Red Rocks," have raised more than 20 million dollars for Public Television.

Tesh's consistent popularity as a TV and Radio broadcaster has only amplified the personal connection with his loyal fans who listen to him six days a week on the "Intelligence For Your Life" radio and television programs. The radio show alone amasses 34 million gross impressions per week. John's Facebook page has a reach of 15-20 million engagements per week. The weekly TV program adds another 2 million impressions. Tesh and his marketing team regularly utilize these robust platforms to promote his live concert performances.

Fifty-plus recordings into his multi-faceted, ever-evolving musical and broadcast career, John Tesh's highly successful and varied career path also includes a string of #1 radio hits, a Keyboard Magazine Performance award, 12 years as an investigative journalist for the CBS TV Network, a 10-year run as anchor on "Entertainment Tonight," broadcast host and music composer for the Barcelona and Atlanta Olympic Games, and the unique distinction of composing what critics have hailed as "The greatest sports theme song in television history," the NBC Sports NBA Basketball Theme.

A self-proclaimed school "band geek," playing trumpet in marching and jazz bands in junior high and high school, Tesh was proficient on the trumpet and piano from the age of six. He studied privately with teachers from The Julliard School, and was named to the New York State Symphonic Orchestra in high school while also playing Hammond B3 in 3 Long Island rock bands.

Tickets for this performance are priced at $75, $55 and $35. Tickets are available at the Theatre's website at www.mccallumtheatre.com or by calling the McCallum Theatre Box Office at (760) 340-2787. The McCallum Theatre, located at 73000 Fred Waring Drive, Palm Desert CA 92260, accepts payment by cash, personal check, VISA, MasterCard, Discover and American Express.





