INTO THE WOODS Cast Announced by Desert Theatricals

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Casting has been announced for the upcoming Broadway Series production of Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods, running October 23-25 under the artistic direction of Ray Limon.

The production will star Lizzie Sosa as the Baker's Wife, Jacob Lozano as the Baker and Catrina Teruel as the Witch.

The cast will also feature John Corr as the Wolf/Cinderella's Prince, Julian Perez as Rapunzel's Prince, Abigail Matossian as Little Red, Nicole Kennedy as Cinderella, Noah Wahlberg as Jack and J Stegar Thompson as the Narrator. Additional performers from throughout the desert region and Orange County will round out the company.

The production will be performed with a full orchestra conducted by Joshua Carr, with Robert Rutt serving as musical director.

The venue is no longer offering dinner theater but will offer premium tables in the center of the theater's first two tiers with bottle service. New reserved seating has also been introduced, allowing patrons to select seats in advance. Food and beverage options will remain available on site.

Tickets are on sale now.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 05 Hrs 01 Min 12 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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