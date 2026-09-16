INTO THE WOODS Cast Announced by Desert Theatricals
Lizzie Sosa, Jacob Lozano, and Catrina Teruel lead the cast under the artistic direction of Ray Limon.
Casting has been announced for the upcoming Broadway Series production of Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods, running October 23-25 under the artistic direction of Ray Limon.
The production will star Lizzie Sosa as the Baker's Wife, Jacob Lozano as the Baker and Catrina Teruel as the Witch.
The cast will also feature John Corr as the Wolf/Cinderella's Prince, Julian Perez as Rapunzel's Prince, Abigail Matossian as Little Red, Nicole Kennedy as Cinderella, Noah Wahlberg as Jack and J Stegar Thompson as the Narrator. Additional performers from throughout the desert region and Orange County will round out the company.
The production will be performed with a full orchestra conducted by Joshua Carr, with Robert Rutt serving as musical director.
The venue is no longer offering dinner theater but will offer premium tables in the center of the theater's first two tiers with bottle service. New reserved seating has also been introduced, allowing patrons to select seats in advance. Food and beverage options will remain available on site.
Tickets are on sale now.
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