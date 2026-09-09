NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD Stage Adaptation Sets Fall Run at Long Beach Playhouse

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Long Beach Playhouse will present an immersive stage adaptation of Night of the Living Dead, running September 19 through October 17, 2026.

Based on the film by George A. Romero and John Russo and adapted for the stage by John Faust, the three-act production will honor the 1968 horror film while incorporating new scenes written specifically for the stage.

When a group of strangers becomes trapped inside a rural Pennsylvania farmhouse as a horde of ghouls gathers outside, tensions within the house begin to pose their own threat. The adaptation explores prejudice, suspicion, ego, self-preservation and sacrifice as the characters attempt to survive the night.

The production will also use frantic media broadcasts and visual elements to depict the unfolding crisis beyond the farmhouse.

"Although we're taking advantage of the Halloween season for the show, this play is deeper than just zombies," said Playhouse Producing Artistic Director Sean Gray. "In 1968, a Black man taking charge to save his life and the lives of others was groundbreaking. Questions of self-preservation and self-sacrifice give the show relevance beyond the marauding ghouls."

David Scaglione will direct the production and serve as set designer.

"Audiences love our Halloween shows; they're always popular," said Playhouse Executive Director Madison Mooney. "And the director for the most popular has been David Scaglione, who is also directing this show. He is also the set designer."

Cast of Night of the Living Dead

The 16-member company will include returning Long Beach Playhouse performers Jerome Wallace, Samantha Hasse, Belle Gomer, Carmen Tunis, Lee Samuel Tanng, Aaron Izbicki and Jane Nunn.

Making their Playhouse debuts will be El Grey, Sarah Fazin, Ethan Kim, Nora Flynn, Xander Helm, Catherine Rahm, Nathan Zingg, Justin Wolfley and Eddie "Chili" Gomez.

Performance Information

Night of the Living Dead will run September 19 through October 17, 2026 at Long Beach Playhouse, located at 5021 E. Anaheim St. in Long Beach, California.

Performances will take place Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Friday tickets are $28 for adults and $22 for seniors, military members and students. Saturday and Sunday tickets are $33 for adults, $27 for seniors and military members, and $22 for students. Online purchases include an additional service fee.

Tickets and additional information are available through Long Beach Playhouse or by calling 562-494-1014, option 1.

Note: The release also lists special-event dates of June 25-27, which conflict with the stated September 19-October 17 run, so I left those dates out rather than publishing what appear to be holdovers from another production.



Photo Credit: Mike Hardy

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