Kat Kramer To Co-Host IT'S A MAD, MAD MAD WORLD Celebration

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Actress, filmmaker and activist Kat Kramer is set for a high-profile fall celebrating the intersection of Hollywood, filmmaking and social advocacy, highlighted by a star-studded tribute to her father, legendary filmmaker Stanley Kramer, and his comedy classic It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World at the newly restored Palm Springs Historic Theatre on Sunday, November 1, 2026. Kramer and Karen Sharpe-Kramer will co-host the special event, with proceeds benefiting the Palm Springs Plaza Theatre Foundation.

The celebration's Host Committee includes Jane Lynch, William Shatner, George Schlatter, Bruce Vilanch, Lainie Kazan and Charles Phoenix, with special guest Barrie Chase, the film's last surviving principal cast member, expected to attend. Additional guests are joining the celebration, along with a special surprise guest.

More than a screening, the afternoon will transform the historic theatre into a celebration of the film and the era that produced it. Guests can test their knowledge with Mad World trivia and compete in a costume contest featuring early-1960s attire - or channel their inner Ruby Marcus or Lennie Pike with looks inspired by the film.

Kramer will also moderate a special panel and Q&A featuring guests with connections to the movie, Palm Springs and the legendary comedy performers who helped make Stanley Kramer's epic one of Hollywood's most enduring comedy classics.

The festivities will include a special book signing with acclaimed film historian and author James Curtis, whose award-winning Comedy Is a Grim Business: The Making of It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World chronicles the production, history and enduring legacy of the landmark film.

VIP guests will continue the festivities at a special BIGW after-party following the event.

Kramer will turn from a Hollywood classic to a contemporary blockbuster when she moderates a special Q&A with acclaimed filmmaker Patty Jenkins following a screening of Wonder Woman at the Fine Arts Theatre Beverly Hills on Saturday, September 12, 2026, at 2 p.m.

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