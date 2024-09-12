Feature: SHUNNED At Palm Canyon Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All the characters in Larry Parr’s Shunned are, in some way, shunned themselves, emphasizing the overriding theme of the universal feeling of isolation. The play presents a realistic portrait of Amish life and philosophy, and problems facing the community in today’s world. Each performance promises to engage audiences in a dialogue about acceptance and understanding in our diverse society. Join us for an unforgettable evening of thought-provoking theater that will leave you reflecting long after the curtain falls.

In Shunned, audiences will be drawn into the intricate world of human relationships, exploring themes of acceptance, love, and forgiveness. The story delves into the experiences of those who have been marginalized, challenging societal norms and prompting a deep reflection on the impact of exclusion. Parr’s masterful writing provides both heartwarming and heart-wrenching moments, making it a must-see for theatergoers. “We are thrilled to bring this important work to our community,” says Judith Chapman.

“Shunned speaks to the heart of our human experience and invites us all to consider the impact of our actions and beliefs.” Acclaimed director, Judith Chapman, known for her thoughtful interpretations and keen eye for detail, again brings her expertise to the stage with a vision that highlights the nuanced emotional landscape of the play. Shunned is set to be a powerful experience, with Chapman’s direction ensuring that each performance resonates with authenticity and depth.

The cast features a talented ensemble of actors who are ready to bring these compelling characters to life: Joshua Rach as Levi Yoder, Michael Pacas as Aaron Yoder, Janice Anderson as Katherine Yoder, Jessica Lenz as Mary Yoder, David Brooks as Mark Cummings, Sonia Reavis as Sarah Miller, Jackson Enzler as Gary Smith, and special cameo by Olga Morales as Customer.

Shunned runs at Palm Canyon Theatre October 4, 5, 10, 12, & 13. Show times are 7 p.m. on Thursdays, 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $32 for adults/seniors & $17 for students. Group discounts are available. For tickets, sponsorship opportunities, or other information, call the PCT box office at 760-323-5123 or order online at palmcanyontheatre.org.

Palm Canyon Theatre is located at 538 North Palm Canyon Drive, at the corner of Alejo Road and Palm Canyon Drive. Box office hours are Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Shunned is presented through special arrangement with Steele Spring Stage Rights.

