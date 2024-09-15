Feature: Audition For THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Theatre 29

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre 29 has announced auditions for its first musical of the 24-25 season, a classic by Rodgers and Hammerstein, The Sound of Music. With cherished songs such as, My Favorite Things, Sixteen Going on Seventeen, Edelweiss and The Sound of Music, this show is sure to be loved by audiences from ages 7-100.

Co Directors Lisa Hodgson and Bianca Stoker along with their team are looking for a cast of 25-30 of all ages including seven children of a variety of ages to play the seven Von Trapp Children (one as young as 6) to fulfill casting needs for the show. While the show does take place in 1938 Austria at the height of the Nazis’ rise in power, Hodgson and Stoker are willing to stray from traditional appearances in order to cast the best performers to fit the roles, based solely on their singing, acting and dancing abilities.

Auditions for “The Sound of Music” will be held on Sunday September 29th at 5pm on the Theatre 29 stage, 73637 Sullivan Road in the City of Twentynine Palms. All roles are open for consideration. Auditioners should prepare 16-32 bars of a musical theatre piece showcasing their range and be prepared to dance. “”

In this show, the race of the characters is not pivotal to the plot. We will be considering diversity and inclusion in our casting choices.

For a full Character breakdown please visit Theatre29.org.

Rehearsals for “The Sound of Music” will be weeknights beginning September 30th from 6:30-9pm. The show will open Friday December 6th, 2024, and run weekends through December 22nd, with Friday and Saturday Performances at 7pm and Sunday matinee performances at 2:30pm, house doors and concessions open a half hour before curtain time.

For more information or if you cannot make auditions and were not already seen at the season audition on September 14th, please contact Lisa Hodgson at lisa@theatre29.org

