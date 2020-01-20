CIRQUE ELOIZE Brings Their Newest Musical Acrobatic Adventure HOTEL To The McCallum

Hotel, a musical acrobatic adventure from the renowned Montreal company Cirque Eloize, will arrive at the McCallum Theatre on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 8:00 pm. Cirque Éloize, with its 12 onstage musicians and acrobats, will welcome you into this timeless art deco hotel, a place where strangers of all walks of life meet. Hotel is the story of a place ... but it is mainly a place full of stories. This is the place where we mingle with strangers for a moment. From the overwhelmed maître d', to the mischievous maid, to the devoted handyman and his inseparable dog, Carpette, the hotel's staff is like each of us-the privileged witnesses to the lives of colorful individuals.

Carried by the voice of a client on the top floor who comments, testifies and tells the story, Hotelshows us the lovers who still do not know they are meant to be; improbable travelers; and this celebrity who reveals the depth of her being. Enter the lobby doors of this grandiose place and discover with us the intricately woven story of these travelers!

Considered a front-runner in contemporary circus, and fulfilling the expectations of an audience in quest of meaningful entertainment, Cirque Éloize has created, for more than 25 years, circus arts melded with a wide range of other artforms and technology. The driving force of Quebec's cultural radiance, the company has shared its creations with more than 3.5 million spectators at more than 5,000 performances in some 550 cities across the world.

Now, all that's left is to step through the lobby door and appreciate the charm and unique beauty of Hotel, Cirque Éloize' 15th creation!

Boulder Magazine raved: "Hotel features a talented troupe of 12 circus arts performers who seem to be able to do everything. They toss each other in the air, they lift and balance each other, they dance together with hula hoops making the most intricate patterns imaginable, they swing from ropes and slide down poles-in short, they entertain."

www.cirque-eloize.com/en

Tickets for this performance are priced at $75, $55 and $35. Tickets are available at the Theatre's website at www.mccallumtheatre.com or by calling the McCallum Theatre Box Office at (760) 340-2787.





