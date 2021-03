Her unique singing style that blends jazz and traditional pop makes her a mainstay in concert halls, theaters and jazz clubs, recording studio, TV, and in film. She is best known for her Tony®-nominated performance in the hit Broadway musical Swing! and for writing and singing the theme song to the hit TV series The Nanny. Callaway is a Platinum Award winning writer whose songs are featured on seven of Barbra Streisand's recent CD's. As a special treat, Lenny Broberg will be doing a LIVE auction providing his services in memory of beloved Chorus member Dave Murdoch. Items consist of: 7 night stay in a condo in Puerto Vallarta, 7-night stay at Desert Vacation Villas, Judy Garland memorabilia and a chance to conduct a number at a future Chorus concert and much more! "PSGMC has been hard at work in their Virtual performances highlighting two crucial elements, their love of singing and coming together as a musical family. We are ecstatic to have Ann Hampton Callaway in the Easter program, as she wrote "What If Love Is All We Have" for Quiet No More a piece the Chorus sang at Carnegie Hall and Walt Disney Hall in 2019 as part of the 50thAnniversary of the Stonewall uprising," said Douglas Wilson, Artistic Director, PSGMC.