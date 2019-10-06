Tickets Are Now on Sale For TONGUES 'A WAGGING STORYTELLING

Back by Popular Demand! Tickets are now on sale for Tongues a'Wagging at the Burt Reynolds Institute for Film and Theatre in North Palm Beach. This will be the fifth community-wide story telling event featuring true stories written and read by the people who lived them. The topic for the evening will be Gratitude - Reasons to be Thankful.

"Since November is the month we celebrate both Thanksgiving and Veterans Day and with the topic being Gratitude," creator/moderator Donna M. Carbone said, "I expected to receive some very insightful submissions. I was not prepared for how deeply personal the stories would be. I believe the audience will be surprised by the honesty expressed by our storytellers."

Tongues a'Wagging - Gratitude - will be held on Saturday evening, November 16, 2019, at 7 pm and Sunday afternoon, November 17, 2019, at 4 pm. The cost for tickets is $20.00 and will include a talk back with the storytellers at the end of the evening.

Tongues a'Wagging is a unique offering in our local community. To be a part of this event, Palm Beach County residents submitted a 1200 word essay which was reviewed through a juried selection process. The writers of the stories chosen will be the stars of the evening, when each shares their essay with the audience. SUBMISSIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED UNTIL NOVEMBER 2ND.

For tickets and information, contact Donna Carbone at 561 743-9955. All seats must be paid for in advance as seating is limited. Buy early so you don't miss out.

The Burt Reynolds Institute is located at: 115 U.S. Highway One, North Palm Beach, Florida. Directions will be sent upon request to anyone not familiar with the location.





