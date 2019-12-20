The Barn Theatre Presents THE PRODUCERS

Max Bialystock, the one-time king of Broadway producers is hungry to strike it rich, and Leo Bloom, an accountant has dreams of someday becoming a theatre producer. They discover they can get rich by producing a flop rather than a hit, and start by finding the worst show, worst director, and worst actors. Complications arise when their new production, the gloriously offensive "Springtime for Hitler" turns out to be a smash success. The humor of the show draws on ridiculous accents, caricatures, and many show business in-jokes.

The Barn Theatre production is directed by Bryan Childe.

Thursday, January 16th through Sunday, February 2nd, 2020. Thursday through Saturday at 8:00 PM, and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 PM.

For tickets, call 772-287-4884 or visit The Barn's website; www.barn-theatre.com. Tickets are $35, children and students under 18; $15. Call the box office for group and student discounts.





