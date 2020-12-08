Taylor Made Dance & Theatre presents 'A TAYLOR MADE CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR'

Taylor Made Dance & Theatre is proud to present its first annual Christmas show, A Taylor Made Christmas Spectacular Saturday, December 12 and Sunday, December 13 at 7 p.m.

Performances will be held at Brandstar Studios, a state-of-the-art broadcasting and recording facility located at 3860 N. Powerline Road in Pompano Beach. Performances will also be live-streamed online via Hopin.

With a cast of local students of all ages, this all-singing, all-dancing revue will feature festive songs such as "White Christmas," "Happy Holidays" and "The Twelve Days of Christmas". This show is sure to be a Christmas feast of fun for the whole family.

Costumes for this production have been generously donated by Costume World Theatrical, founded by Marilynn Wick (CEO of The Wick Theatre and Costume Museum). Technical assistance will be provided by Brandstar Studios.

Founded by Angela Morando-Taylor, Taylor Made Dance & Theatre has been supporting local theater students and the community for over 20 years. Mrs. Morando-Taylor's lifelong dream was to found a studio with a comprehensive and cohesive program that combined all disciplines of theater under one roof. Her dream came true on March 15 when she opened her own studio for art and education. Unfortunately, the studio was forced to close on March 16 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since reopening, Taylor Made Dance & Theatre has created a safe and socially-distanced environment with rigorous hygiene protocols for students to continue their training and pursue their passions.

Tickets are $16.50 for live streaming and $27.50 for in-person attendance. Donation opportunities are also available. To purchase tickets or make a contribution, please visit https://taylormadedanceandtheatre.com.

Taylor Made Dance & Theatre is located at 2910 N. Federal Highway, Suite B in Boca Raton. For more information or to schedule a studio tour, please call (561) 809-8165. Be sure to follow Taylor Made Dance & Theatre on Facebook and Instagram.

