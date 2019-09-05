SISTER ACT Comes to The Lake Worth Playhouse

Sister Act is the feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film that has audiences jumping to their feet! Featuring original music by Tony- and eight-time Oscar winner, Alan Menken (Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors), this uplifting musical was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

When disco diva, Deloris Van Cartier, witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won't be a found: a convent! Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but, in doing so, blows her cover. Soon, the gang is giving chase, only to find them up against Deloris and the power of her newly found sisterhood.

Filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing and a truly moving story, Sister Act will leave audiences breathless.. A sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, Sister Act is reason to REJOICE!



Schedule:

Preview Night is Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. ($29)

Opening Night is Friday, October 4, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. ($40 - includes Opening Night Reception)

Evening and Matinee Performances will run October 5-20, 2019 at 8pm and 2pm. ($29 & $35)



Buy tickets online at https://www.lakeworthplayhouse.org/welcome/sister-act/

or call 561-586-6410





