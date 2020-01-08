SHRINK RAP Announced At St. Augustine Beach Studio & Gallery

Has the country gone crazy, or is it just me If you can relate to that question, then "Shrink Rap" might be just what the doctor ordered!

St. Augustine playwright Amy Lauer Goldin's new play is an original social satire that holds up a funhouse mirror to society and manages to skewer politics, the media, corporate America and a few everyday people just trying to navigate the minefield that we now call daily life.

Directed by, and featured actor, is veteran film, stage and television actor Jon Beshara of Rising Tide Productions. The ensemble cast of local actors includes Natalie Beltrami, Kelly McTaggart, Frank Riccardo, Heather Eggleston, Sam McIlrath, Annie Kiyonaga, and Margaret Kaler as their beleaguered psychiatrist who has a troubling secret of her own.

Laughter is the best medicine, so book a therapy session with "Shrink Rap"!

"Shrink Rap" will open at The St. Augustine Beach Art Studio & Gallery, 370A A1A Beach Blvd., St Augustine Beach, FL 32080.

For more information about the show and to reserve your seat, please visit info@beachartstudio.org or call 904-295-4428.





