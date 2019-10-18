Revised Cast Announced For FIDDLER ON THE ROOF At The Kravis Center

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is proud to present the West Palm Beach engagement of the Tony Award-nominated Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof at the Kravis Center November 12 - 17. The tour will launch October 17, 2018 in Syracuse, New York at Landmark Theatre. Tickets start at $39 and are on sale now.

A beloved theatrical classic from Tony Award-winner Joseph Stein, and Pulitzer Prize- winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, Fiddler on the Roof is directed by Tony Award-winner Bartlett Sher (South Pacific, The King and I); choreographed by the acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter; inspired by the original choreography of Jerome Robbins; and has musical direction by Ted Sperling.

Fiddler on the Roof is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter. This classic musical is rich with Broadway hits, including "To Life (L'Chaim!)," "If I Were A Rich Man," "Sunrise Sunset," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," and "Tradition."

The original Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof, which opened in 1964, was the first musical in history to surpass 3,000 performances. The show won the 1965 Tony Award for Best Musical in addition to eight other Tony Awards that year. This acclaimed revival proudly introduces a new generation to the iconic musical adored across the globe.

Following a critically-acclaimed first year on tour, Israeli theatre, film and TV star, Yehezkel Lazarov, will continue his celebrated performance as Tevye in Year 2 of the Fiddler on the Roof North American Tour. The cast will also feature return performances from Maite Uzal as Golde, Jonathan Von Mering as Lazar Wolf, Carol Beaugard as Yente, Ruthy Froch as Hodel and Danny Arnold as Tevye in select cities. Additional casting includes Kelly Gabrielle Murphy as Tzeitel, Noa Luz Barenblat as Chava, Emma Taylor Schwartz as Shprintze, Carly Post as Bielke, Nick Siccone as Motel, Nic Casaula as Perchik, Jack O'Brien as Fyedka and Andrew Hendrick as Constable. The ensemble includes Jessica Altchiler, Mateus Barbosa da Silva, NIcholas Berke, Andrea Marie Bush, Cam Cote, David Scott Curtis, David Ferguson, Kelly Glyptis, Michael Greenberg, Yochai Greenfeld, Bennett J. Leeds, Sam McLellan, Randa Meierhenry, Carlye Messman, Ali Arian Molaei, Alynn Rinah Parola, Gray Randolph, Cassandra Surianello, Brooke Wetterhahn and Scott Willits.

Fiddler on the Roof has scenic design by Michael Yeargan (Tony Award-nominee, The King and I), costume design by Catherine Zuber (Tony Award-winner, The King and I), lighting design by Donald Holder (Tony Award-nominee, The King and I), sound design by Scott Lehrer (Tony Award-winner, South Pacific), and hair and wig design by Tom Watson.

Kravis On Broadway is sponsored by Baptist Health South Florida. Performances of Fiddler on the Roof take place Tuesday, November 12 at 8 pm; Wednesday, November 13 at 2 pm and 8 pm; Thursday, November 14 at 8 pm; Friday, November 15 at 8 pm; Saturday, November 16 at 2 pm and 9 pm; and Sunday, November 17 at 2 pm. Tickets start at $39 and may be purchased online through the Kravis Center's official website at kravis.org; in person at the Box Office, located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; or by phone at 561.832.7469 or 800.572.8471. Group orders of 10 or more please call 561.651.4438 or 561.651.4304.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus





