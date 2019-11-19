Photo Flash: First Look at A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM at The Kravis Center

Get a first look at A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum! The MNM Theatre Company co-presentation with the Kravis Center will run in the Rinker Playhouse from November 23rd through December 8th.

Light, fast-paced, witty, irreverent, and completely politically incorrect, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum focuses on Pseudolus, a crafty slave who struggles to win the hand of a beautiful, but slow-witted courtesan named Philia for his young master Hero, in exchange for his freedom. The plot twists and turns and is filled with cases of mistaken identity, slamming doors, potions, and a showgirl or two.

Book by Burt Shevelove and Larry Gelbart

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

For Tickets: mnmtheatre.org / Kravis.org / 561-832-7469

All performances in The Rinker Playhouse at the Kravis Center

701 Okeechobee Blvd.

West Palm Beach, FL 33401





