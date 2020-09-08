Palm Beach Photographic Centre Presents MEMBERS' SHOW 2020

The show runs live and online through November 28.

Palm Beach Photographic Centre's 24th Annual MEMBERS' SHOW is showcasing the work of its members, both inside the Photo Centre and on its Web site, www.workshop.org.

Among the dozens of Photo Centre members that are represented in the exhibition are:

+ Nine from West Palm Beach (Don Bilder, Beverley Caparella, Bob Chilton, Patricia Erb, Susan Klein, Stuart Patt, Patricia Tiller, Theodore Tribolati, and Mary Jane Zapp);

+ Five from Palm Beach Gardens (Christine Brunner, Louis Mark, Carol Roberts, Marilyn Samwick, and Brad Sprayberry);

+ Four from Wellington (Alan Fabricant, Laura Tracey, Stephane Vercruysse, and Nancy Youtsey);

+ Three from Boynton Beach (Carols Paillacar, Michal Rodman, and Vanessa Rodman);

+ Two from Delray Beach (Joel Berman and Brian Blum);

+ Two from Royal Palm Beach (Steve Nester and Anita Warnet);

+ And one each from Boca Raton (Leo Altshuler), Lake Worth (Yasmin Stem), Lantana (Dede Dehon), Palm Beach (Anita Seltzer), and Palm Springs (Linh M. Trinh).

The Juror for the 24th Annual Members Show was Matt Stock, an award-winning, Miami-based photographer whose area of expertise is creating hyper-realistic night-time nature photographs with a technique referred to as painting with light. He was one of 30 artists chosen nationally to represent the National Park Service for their Centennial Anniversary in 2016 and was asked to talk about his unique photographic technique at TEDx Coconut Grove. His work can be found in private collections across the U.S.

A Best of Show cash prize of $950 will be awarded, as will two Merit Awards for free tuition for a FOTOfusion Passport or a Master Workshop. This year's winners will be announced at the exhibition's virtual reception on September 16 at 6 pm.

Also on display at the Photo Centre is The FOTOcamp Exhibition, showcasing works by the talented young people, ages 10 to 17, who participated in this summer's virtual FOTOcamp for Kids.

Anyone interested in attending this virtual reception should reserve their space ASAP on the Photo Centre's official website (www.workshop.org), and a direct link to the online event will be emailed in advance.

