Palm Beach Dramaworks Announces Michael Amico Honored With The Vic Award

Palm Beach Dramaworks is delighted to announce that Michael Amico, the company's production manager and premier set designer, was honored by the Florida Professional Theatres Association (FPTA) with the Vic Award for being "one of Florida's most creative scenic designers" and in recognition of "his years of work in theatre production."

The award was recently presented to Amico at the FPTA's thirty-ninth annual Statewide Professional Theatre Auditions and Workshops at Riverside Theatre in Vero Beach.

The Vic Award, established in 2012, is named for Victor Meyrich, who was the production manager at Asolo Repertory Theatre for over 50 years. The award pays tribute to designers, technicians, and all other Florida professionals who work behind the scenes in production.

"Mike is an exceptional artist, and it so gratifying to see him honored by the FPTA," said PBD Producing Artistic Director William Hayes. "His contribution to the success of PBD is incalculable. He started out with us at our 88-seat theatre on Banyan Boulevard where the stage wasn't much bigger than the size of a postage stamp, and found ways to work magic with each production. But that was just a prelude to the work he's done at the Don & Ann Brown Theatre, our home since 2011. With a larger canvas to 'play' on, Mike has impressed audiences and critics with visually striking sets that are works of art. Most important - and this was true on our small stage as well - his scenic design always accentuates and completes the vision of the playwright and the director. He truly is a master."

Michael Amico most recently designed the set for PBD's production of August Wilson's Fences; his next show will be his fiftieth for the company. Among his other credits here are Indecent, Woody Guthrie's American Song, Edgar & Emily, The Little Foxes, Sweeney Todd, The Night of the Iguana, 1776, Satchmo at the Waldorf, Picnic (Carbonell nomination), The Lion in Winter, Of Mice and Men, Talley's Folly (Carbonell Award), The Pitmen Painters, All My Sons, The Beauty Queen of Leenane, The Gin Game, American Buffalo, Copenhagen, Private Lives, The Weir, The Chairs (Carbonell nomination), A Moon for the Misbegotten (Carbonell nomination), and Seascape. He has designed scenery for theatres throughout Florida, including Aida at Actors' Playhouse, Dial M for Murder and Deathtrap at Maltz Jupiter Theatre, Fully Committed at the Broward Center, As Thousands Cheer at the Kravis Center, Benedict Arnold at Florida Stage, Ten Unknowns at Florida Studio Theatre, and Beguiled Again at Riverside Theater.





