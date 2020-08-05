Palm Beach Dramaworks Announces DRAMALOGUE: TALKING THEATRE Featuring Estelle Parsons and More

DRAMALOGUE: TALKING THEATRE will be presented Friday evenings at 7:30pm and feature Colin McPhillamy, The Lubben Brothers, Margery Lowe and more

Palm Beach Dramaworks has announced that in celebration of the company's 20th anniversary, its popular Dramalogue: Talking Theatre! series is back, having been transformed into a weekly virtual program that can be seen every Friday evening from 7:30pm to 8:30pm. These live interviews pay tribute to the theatre industry professionals, master artists, and arts advocates who have contributed to the success of PBD. The series is hosted by Producing Artistic Director William Hayes and kicked off on July 31 with Resident Director J. Barry Lewis as the inaugural guest. This week's guest is actor, writer, and raconteur Colin McPhillamy, who has been featured in six plays at PBD, including Exit the King and The History Boys.

At the conclusion of each interview, viewers have the opportunity to ask questions via Zoom. Tickets are free, but reservations are required. Each interview will be recorded and available for viewing on PBD's YouTube channel. Marlene and Martin Silver are the sponsors of Dramalogue.

"We have been moving a considerable amount of content to the internet - and there's more to come - as a way of keeping our audiences engaged and connected while the theatre is dark," said Hayes. "Subscribers to Dramalogue were fiercely devoted to the series and loved hearing from artists in such an up-close-and-personal way. Doing the series virtually is the next best thing, as Zoom works well for intimate conversations. For our 20th anniversary, it's important to us to acknowledge many of the wonderful people who have been and continue to be integral to PBD, and to enable our patrons to help us celebrate them and get to know them a little better."

Here is the confirmed guest list through the end of September:

August 7: Colin McPhillamy, actor

August 14: The Lubben Brothers, musicians

August 21: Margery Lowe, actress

August 28: Rob Donohoe, actor

September 4: Karen Stephens, actress

September 11: Elizabeth Dimon, actress

September 18: No program (Rosh Hashanah)

September 25: Estelle Parsons, actress

i??In addition, Drama(in the)works, which went virtual at the end of April, continues online each Monday at 7pm for a limited time. Tickets for and information about each play are available on PBD's website the Tuesday before each reading. There's just one chance to view each play, as these readings are one-night only events: they are not recorded for later viewing. Once again tickets are free, but reservations are required. Diane and Mark Perlberg are the underwriters of Drama(in the)works.

Reservations for Dramalogue: Talking Theatre! And Drama(in the)works can be made at www.palmbeachdramaworks.org or by calling the box office at 561.514.4042, x2.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You