Odyssey Media Kicks Off its IN THE BLACK Fifth Annual Tour in Ft. Pierce

On Thursday, November 7, Odyssey Media will host its fifth-annual IN THE BLACK Tour and a sea of little black dresses will flood the area in anticipation of a powerful, inspiring evening of networking, coaching and programming.



WPBF-25's Senior Reporter, Angela Rozier will moderate a panel sponsored by The Coca-Cola Company's 5by20 program - which will include influential and affluent business women from the local area:



Cheryl Handy, CEO, A+ Rehabilitative Services + P.O.P Gym for Autistic Children

Tamera Williams, CEO, Sweet Life Realty Group

Thais Sullivan, First VP & Regional CRA/Commercial Lending Officer - State of Florida for Valley Bank SPJ



In addition, handbag designer Mark Q. Paige will host a fashion segment where attendees will learn how to accessorize their corporate attire and transition from day to night.





It is reported that women of color are the fastest growing segment of business owners in the country. Odyssey Media's IN THE BLACK program was launched in 2015 to create a community where current and aspiring entrepreneurs can share business insights. Today, IN THE BLACK includes multicultural female corporate executives, attorneys, physicians, entrepreneurs, small business owners, educators, community leaders, spouses, retirees, and women in transition who are key decision-makers and need to stay connected. Now in its fifth year, more than 8,000 women have participated during IN THE BLACK programs in 30 cities worldwide.





