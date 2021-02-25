NEXT STOP BROADWAY Offers Acting, Dance Training For Teens At Coral Springs Center For The Arts

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts, home of Next Stop Broadway, is welcoming back students this March as it introduces NSB NOW, safe and socially distanced classes in acting, singing, and dance for ages 6 and up-including two new and exciting classes specifically targeted for teens: The Jerel Dance Experience and Scenes with Cynthia.

These classes are the perfect opportunity for talented young people to hone their craft with classes led by NSB's Artistic Director Cynthia O'Brien and Resident Choreographer Jerel Brown.

Both of these weekly classes will run March through May. The cost is $80 per month. Space is limited, so interested students should register ASAP by visiting www.TheCenterCS.com/NSB.

Tuesday, 7 to 8:30 pm

The Jerel Dance Experience

(For ages 14+)

Award winning choreographer Jerel Brown takes students on a journey through dance in contemporary Musical Theatre. Participants will train their body and further their skills while exploring the modern musical stylings of shows like The Prom, Beetlejuice, Six, and more. Students will work to produce a concept video to be shared at the end of the season. Suitable dance wear and proper dance shoes are necessary.

Classes start March 9.

Thursday, 7 to 8:30 pm

Scenes with Cynthia

(For ages 14+)

Aspiring actors unite to study the techniques used by professionals. Cynthia O'Brien, renowned Acting Coach and Director, empowers and fully engages each student as they expand their own fundamental skills needed for success. Through exercises, improv and scene work, actors have fun developing their instincts and confidence. The actors learn to relax, listen, and react on stage while building a scene that encompasses depth of relationship, environment and character.

Classes start March 11.

All of the NSB NOW Group Classes will be held at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts at 2855 Coral Springs Drive (33065).