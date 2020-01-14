MusicWorks to Present Two Concerts in Palm Beach Gardens: Judy Collins & ONE NIGHT IN MEMPHIS

MusicWorks today announced it will be presenting two performance events in The Eissey Theatre, located on the campus of Palm Beach State College, 11051 Campus Drive, in Palm Beach Gardens (33410).

21 at 8 pm (Friday)

The award-winning singer-songwriter Judy Collins is esteemed for her imaginative interpretations of traditional and contemporary folk standards and her own poetically poignant original compositions. Her stunning rendition of Joni Mitchell's Both Sides Now from her landmark 1967 album, Wildflowers, has been entered into the Grammy Hall of Fame. Judy's dreamy and sweetly intimate version of Send in the Clowns, a ballad written by Stephen Sondheim for the Broadway musical A Little Night Music, won "Song of the Year" at the 1975 Grammy Awards. She's garnered several top-ten hits gold- and platinum-selling albums. Recently, contemporary and classic artists such as Rufus Wainwright, Shawn Colvin, Dolly Parton, Joan Baez, and Leonard Cohen honored her legacy with the album Born to the Breed: A Tribute to Judy Collins.

Tickets: $75, $69, $55, $39

29 at 8 pm (Wednesday)

ONE NIGHT IN MEMPHIS:

Presley, Perkins, Lewis, & Cash

One Night in Memphis,® created and directed by John Mueller, is the number one booked and critically acclaimed tribute to legendary Sun Records recording artists Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis Presley performed live and starring former cast members of the Broadway smash Million Dollar Quartet. Over 90 minutes of authentic rockabilly, country, gospel and 1950's rock and roll. The San Francisco Examiner raves, "An Amazing Show!" The show has an ever growing list of sold out performances, outstanding reviews and a great social media presence and fan base. Be a witness to and experience rock and roll royalty with the music and talent that has stood the test of time. True American music featuring acclaimed national talent guaranteed to get you rocking and rolling. There's a whole lotta shakin' going on!

Tickets: $62, $52, $42, $32

How to Get Concert Tickets:

Tickets for Judy Collins are available for purchase online at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35256/production/1018992

Tickets for ONE NIGHT IN MEMPHIS are available for purchase at

https://musicworksconcerts.tix.com/Event.aspx?EventCode=1156863

About MusicWorks:

MusicWorks specializes in producing live entertainment events in Florida. For more information, please visit www.musicworksconcerts.com.





