Mounts Botanical Garden Will Welcome Supporters to Sneak a Peek of RIBBIT THE EXHIBIT

Friends of the Mounts Botanical Garden welcomed nearly 40 sponsors and supporters on January 10 to a sneak peek of an eye-popping, family-friendly exhibition - perfect for Leap Year!

Ribbit the Exhibit

Through May 31, 2020

Come to Mounts and see this enchanting cast of 23 whimsical, larger-than-life frog characters. Follow the exhibit guide to discover them in 17 locations throughout the Garden. Each frog has a name and a story; it's a fun and interactive experience for all ages.

The Ribbit sculptures are each 5 to 7 feet tall and handcrafted from copper, colored with natural patina with some secured to a solid stone tread, others sitting in chairs or on trees-all designed by artist J.A. Cobb. The delightful tableaux include a hoppy jazz trio, a meditating post-pollywog in Mounts' Windows on the Floating World, a jiving froggy Fred and Ginger, a coffee-sipping frog enjoying lakeside views, and so many more.

"Mounts Botanical Garden, our programming team, and the Friends of MBG are delighted to be hosting a truly captivating, fun, and fanciful exhibit. Not only will visitors be inspired by the Garden's landscape, they will also meet 23 larger than life frogs and learn their unique stories," says Rochelle Wolberg, Mounts Curator-Director.

"Ribbit brings out the child in everyone. Ultimately, we want our visitors to experience delight as they encounter these strategically and aesthetically placed fanciful frogs throughout our 14-acre tropical arena," she adds.

For Mounts Botanical Garden, Ribbit the Exhibit is a natural follow-up to two recent eco-friendly exhibitions: Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea (2017-2018) and this year's popular Cutting Corners: A Stickwork Exhibition by Patrick Dougherty.

Hours & Admission for Ribbit the Exhibit

Daily - 10 am to 4 pm

Throughout the Garden

FREE for Mounts members; $15 for nonmembers; $8 for students with ID; $5 for children 5 to 12

Tickets are available for purchase online at www.Mounts.org or at the Garden's main gate. The last entry and ticket sold each day will be at 3:30 pm.

Ongoing...

CUTTING CORNERS:

A Stickwork Exhibition

This awe-inspiring eco-exhibition is an interactive, environmental exhibit that features an original, massive, stickwork sculpture designed by internationally acclaimed artist Patrick Dougherty and created on site through a "community build" by 106 volunteers utilizing 30,000 pounds of willow. The exhibition invites visitors to wander through, admire, and become part of a living art experience.

Note: Tickets are available for purchase at www.mounts.org or at the Garden's main gate. To schedule a group tour, call 561-233-1757.

About Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach County:

With a mission to inspire and educate through nature, Mounts Botanical Garden is Palm Beach County's oldest and largest botanical garden, offering gorgeous displays of tropical and sub-tropical plants, plus informative classes, workshops, and other fun-filled events. The Garden contains more than 2,000 species of plants, including Florida native plants, exotic and tropical fruit trees, herbs, palms, bromeliads and more. Two recent additions to Mounts include Windows on the Floating World: Blume Tropical Wetland Garden and the Zen-like Garden of Tranquility. Mounts Botanical Garden is a facility of the Palm Beach County Extension Service, which is in partnership with the University of Florida and Friends of the Mounts Botanical Garden. Mounts is located at 531 North Military Trail in West Palm Beach.

Mounts Botanical Garden is open daily (except Palm Beach County recognized holidays) from 10 am to 4 pm. For more information, please call 561.233.1757 or visit www.mounts.org.

Photo Credit: Jacek Photo





