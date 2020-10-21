Mounts Botanical Garden Announces 3 New Board Members

The three new members are William Bittner, Mary-Therese Delate, and Karen Marcus.

Paton White, long-time board member and incoming President of Friends of the Mounts Botanical Garden, Palm Beach County's oldest and largest public garden, today announced three new members of the nonprofit organization's Board of Directors:

- William Bittner, ARM, AAI has 40 years of experience in the field of insurance brokerage. His background includes a consistent record of achievement in the areas of revenue generation and the management of agency sales and service personnel. As a community leader, his service on a number of boards spans 30 years. Most recently he served as President of Seaside of Vilano COA and as a director for the Delta Upsilon Fraternity Educational Foundation. Bittner has also served as a Green School Judge and an Energy Whiz Judge. He has been a certified master gardener since 2014.

- Mary-Therese Delate has lived in Palm Beach County for more than three decades. Over the past 24 years, she has served on several boards including as President of the Jupiter-Tequesta Garden Club, the North County Democratic Club, the Loxahatchee Guild and the Loxahatchee River Historical Society. She also served as Project Manager for restoration of the 1915 Jupiter F.E.C. Train Depot. She is currently serving as Secretary for the Dade County Land Trust.

- Karen Marcus is a native Floridian and served on the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners for 28 years. She served as Chair of the Board several times including guiding the Scripps Research Institute to Palm Beach County. She also served as President of the Florida Association of Counties and served on many Boards including the Treasure Coast Regional Planning Council. Marcus currently serves on the Boards of Loggerhead Marine Life Center, Maltz Jupiter Theater, Abacoa POA, and Everglades Law Center. She also serves as President of Sustainable PBC.

"All three of these extraordinary, talented, insightful community service professionals will be invaluable assets for Mounts Botanical Garden, as we continue to grow and attract new visitors," says White.

Conveniently located just minutes away from downtown West Palm Beach, Mounts Botanical Garden is now open to the public 9 am to 3 pm, Tuesday through Sunday. Still available for viewing is the family-friendly and ecology-conscious exhibition Cutting Corners: A Stickwork Exhibition, a massive, willow sculpture located in the Great Lawn area.

About Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach County:

With a mission to inspire and educate through nature, Mounts Botanical Garden is Palm Beach County's oldest and largest botanical garden. Visitors to this 14-acre tropical oasis will see an acclaimed collection of 25 unique garden areas containing more than 2,000 species of tropical and sub-tropical plants, including Florida natives, exotic and tropical fruit trees, herbs, palms, roses, cactus, bromeliads and much more. The award-winning Windows on the Floating World: Blume Tropical Wetland, completed in 2017, is a guest favorite. Mounts Botanical Garden is part of the Palm Beach County Cooperative Extension Department, in partnership with the University of Florida and the non-profit Friends of the Mounts Botanical Garden. The Garden is sponsored in part by The Board of County Commissioners, the Tourist Development Council and the Cultural Council of Palm Beach County. Mounts Botanical is located at 531 North Military Trail in West Palm Beach. For more information, please visit www.mounts.org.

