League Of Women Voters PB County To Host Free Online Centennial Celebration

The event takes place at 5 pm on Saturday, November 7.

Ken Thomas, President of the League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County (LWVPBC) today reminded people of all political persuasions that the nonpartisan organization will be "honoring the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote and the founding of the League at a free, online celebration on the first Saturday after the upcoming election."

The special one-hour event-EMPOWERING VOTERS, DEFENDING DEMOCRACY-can be accessed through the League's official website (www.lwvpbc.org) starting at 5 pm on Saturday, November 7.

Co-chaired by Penny Butler-Schillinger, Ed.D., Information Technology Operations Manager at Florida International University, and Pamela Goodman, former President of The League of Women Voters Florida, the virtual celebration will include:

- Endorsements from elected officials, including Florida State Senators Lori Berman and Bobby Powell, Jr.; David Silvers, Florida House of Representatives, District 87; and Palm Beach County officials such as County Commissioner Gregg Weiss, Property Appraiser Dorothy Jacks, and Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link.

- Musical performances by Broadway and cabaret star Avery Sommers and Kai Alivia, winner of the Young Artists Award from The Society for the Great American Songbook, both accompanied by pianist Rich Switzer, the popular co-host of The Morning Lounge on Legends 100.3 FM.

- Several lively videos, special memories, heartfelt congratulations, and urgent challenges from current League officials and local community leaders.

Special Guest Speaker will be Palm Beach Post columnist Frank Cerabino, who will share several of his favorite election anecdotes. Cerabino has been a local news columnist for The Palm Beach Post for the past 30 years. He is also the author of two series of comic novels, Shady Palms and Pelican Park.

EMPOWERING VOTERS, DEFENDING DEMOCRACY is being sponsored by Searcy Denney Scarola Barnhart & Shipley, P.A., and The Palm Beach Post.

"In a year that has changed and challenged us all, this online event promises to provide a personalized experience for our members, community partners, and friends as we commemorate the valuable role the

League of Women Voters has played and continues to play by providing vital voter services, researching topics of critical local impact, and influencing policy through education and advocacy," said Thomas.

