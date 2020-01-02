Lake Worth Playhouse Has Announced Upcoming 2020 Children's Classes & Camps

Lake Worth Playhouse has announced its upcoming Children's Classes & Camps.

Beginning Acting for Kids - Taught by Katherine Lamb

Starting: January 27, 2020 (11 Week Class)

Mondays 4:00-5:30pm

(No Class the Week of Spring Break 3/23-3/27)

Ages 8+

$195 / $185.50 siblings

Overview:

This class is designed to prepare students for auditions, performance and life skills - such as confidence, communication (verbal and nonverbal), listening and focusing skills and ability to share ideas creatively. This class is designed for the beginning actor. Students will learn the fundamentals of acting through exercises in imagination, body movement, voice and improv. Students will learn how to perform a monologue and scene work. Students will perform a showcase on the Lake Worth Playhouse mainstage.



Intermediate Acting (Act II) - Taught by Lara Williams-Palmer

Starting January 28, 2020 (11 Week Class)

Tuesdays 5:30-6:30 pm

(No Class the Week of Spring Break 3/23-3/27)

Ages 10+

$195 and $185.50 for siblings

Overview:

This class is designed for actors with limited to intermediate stage experience looking to make their performances more organic and believable. We will explore character and relationships with other characters. Students will work on monologue preparation as well as scene study. Students will perform on the Lake Worth Playhouse mainstage a showcase of their work for family and friends. All those registering for this class should have some performance experience or have had some kind of beginning acting class.



Musical Theatre Performance - Taught by Ashlley Spinelli

January 29, 2020 (11 Week Class)

Wednesdays 5:00-7:00pm

(No Class the Week of Spring Break 3/23-3/27)

Ages 8-15

$265 / $238.50 siblings

Overview:

Madagascar - A Musical Adventure JR.

Camp Dates: June 1 - 20, 2020

Monday - Friday 9am - 3:30pm

Performance Dates: June 18, 19, 20, 2020

Ages 8-14 | $600/child / $540 for siblings

Overview:

Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip hip Hippo and, of course, those hilarious, plotting penguins as they bound onto your stage in the musical adventure of a lifetime. Based on the smash DreamWorks animated motion picture, Madagascar - A Musical Adventure JR. follows all of your favorite crack-a-lackin' friends as they escape from their home in New York's Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien's Madagascar.

Alex the lion is the king of the urban jungle, the main attraction at New York's Central Park Zoo. He and his best friends - Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe and Gloria thehippo - have spent their whole lives in blissful captivity before an admiring public and with regular meals provided for them. Not content to leave well enough alone, Marty lets his curiosity get the better of him and makes his escape - with the help of some prodigious penguins - to explore the world.

Filled with outlandish characters, adventure galore and an upbeat score, Madagascar JR. will leave audiences with no choice but to "Move It, Move It!"

The Enchanted Bookshop Musical

Camp Dates: July 6-25, 2020

Monday - Friday 9am - 3:30pm

Performance Dates:

July 23-24, 2020 | 11am

July 25, 2020 | 2pm

Ages 8-14 | $600/child / $540 for siblings

Overview:

Celebrate the joy of reading in a fresh, fun-filled, and musical way - the enormously popular children's play, The Enchanted Bookshop, is now a musical!

An ordinary used book shop by day, A Likely Story becomes a magical place each night. Thanks to a spell from the Book Fairy, the characters inside the books come alive each and every night. Six of those characters - Dorothy Gale, Robin Hood, Pollyanna, Sherlock Holmes, Heidi, and Tom Sawyer - long to help Margie, the scatterbrained owner, save her struggling store. But they're not allowed to leave the building or be seen by human eyes.

So when a pair of bungling smugglers comes looking for a stolen necklace hidden inside one of the books, the characters are torn. Should they warn Margie and risk disappearing forever? Or can they find a way to defeat the crooks without being seen?

Including appearances by other literary characters such as the Queen of Hearts, Long John Silver, and Doctor Doolittle, and with a toe-tapping score from Stephen Murray featuring jazz, march, and pop tunes, this charming musical will enchant audiences young and old.

