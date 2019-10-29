Kravis Center Will Present 'A John Waters Christmas: Filthier & Merrier Tour'

Like a damaged St. Nick for the Christmas corrupted, John Waters - legendary filmmaker ("Female Trouble", "Hairspray", "Serial Mom," "Pink Flamingos"), raconteur and author of bestselling books, Carsick, Role Models, Make Trouble and Mr. Know-It-All, hitchhikes into town with a bag full of tricks for the despised and the depraved, spreading Yuletide corruption and cock-eyed piety with his critically acclaimed one-man show, "A John Waters Christmas." The "Pope of Trash" himself takes the stage at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts as a part of its PEAK series on December 2 at 8 pm.

This time John Waters is going beyond the valley of bad little boys and girls, over the top of deluded elf-happiness, beneath Rudolph's slavish cult devotion and the stringent regulations of Santa himself to a whole new level of lunatic holiday cheer. You better watch out, you better cry! John Waters, the cracked Kris Kringle, the psycho Santa Supreme is coming to town. https://www.kravis.org/events/waters/

This PEAK performance is made possible by a grant from the MLDauray Arts Initiative in honor of Leonard and Sophie Davis. Performance sponsored by The Chastain Charitable Foundation. Tickets for "A John Waters Christmas" start at $25 and may be purchased online through the Kravis Center's official website at kravis.org; in person at the Box Office, located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; or by phone at 561.832.7469 or 800.572.8471. Group orders of 10 or more please call 561.651.4438 or 561.651.4304.





