Kravis Center Will Offer Four Special Holiday Concerts and Shows

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will celebrate the joyous holiday season with four different concerts, shows and special presentations, ranging from family-friendly to hilariously offbeat:

Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour 2019

Jonathan Butler, Melissa Manchester, Michael Lington

with Special Guest Chris Walker

November 30 at 8 pm (Saturday)

Music and merriment will fill Dreyfoos Hall as saxophonist Dave Koz, accompanied by his famous friends, takes the stage in an evening of smooth jazz holiday favorites. With a career that spans three decades, nine Grammy nominations and nine number one albums, Koz continues to wow crowds with his remarkable sound.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $29

Filthier & Merrier Tour

(PEAK)

December 2 at 8 pm (Monday)

Delving into his love for the annual December warning list of unsafe toys to give to your child, his hatred for email Christmas cards, the Easter Bunny and any kind of holiday food issues, John Waters, aka the Pope of Trash brings a cool yule like no other. The legendary filmmaker and author, known for directing the films Pink Flamingos, Hairspray, Cry-Baby, Serial Mom and numerous others, will be spreading his unusual sense of humor in this holiday rant.

Contains adult language and mature content.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $25

This PEAK performance is made possible by a grant from the

MLDauray Arts Initiative in honor of Leonard and Sophie Davis.

Performance sponsored by The Chastain Charitable Foundation

Live On Stage

(Family Fare)

December 23 at 2 pm & 6 pm (Monday)

Everyone's favorite holiday classic is the one present the whole family can enjoy! Join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the rest of the Peanuts gang as they produce their own Christmas play, and uncover the true meaning of Christmas. This new production is set to the unforgettable sounds of the Vince Guaraldi musical score and crescendos into a celebration of song as the audience is invited to join the Peanuts gang in singing Christmas favorites. (Ages: 4+)

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $18

Sponsored by The Stiller Family Foundation

January 1 at 8 pm (Wednesday)

The Strauss Symphony of America

Bernhard Schneider, conductor (Vienna)

Jennifer Davison, soprano (Vienna)

Brian Cheney, tenor (New York)

Featuring dancers from National Ballet of Hungary & International Champion Ballroom Dancers

Waltz into the New Year with this spectacular celebration of song and dance with European singers, dancers and a full orchestra.

Presented by the Kravis Center and Attila Glatz Concert Productions.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Tickets start at $35

Sponsored by Margaretta Taylor

Tickets for these four holiday-themed shows are available for purchase online through the Kravis Center's official website at kravis.org; in person at the Box Office, located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; or by phone at 561.832.7469 or 800.572.8471. For Group Sales please call 561.651.4438 or 561.651.4304.





Related Articles Shows View More Palm Beach Stories

More Hot Stories For You