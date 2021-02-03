Jan McArt, Theatre Legend in South Florida, Has Passed Away

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Jan McArt, stage actor with a career spanning six-decades, has died on Sunday Morning in Boca Raton.

McArt appeared on Broadway in Prince of Central Park, which she also produced, in 1989. She appeared in Off-Broadway productions of Around the World in 80 Days, and The Golden Apple in the 1960s.

McArt has also appeared on national television shows such as "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson" and "The Merv Griffin Show."

In 2004, she became the first and only director of the theater arts program development at Lynn University in Boca Raton. She became known in South Florida for opening several theater venues, including Royal Palm Dinner Theater in 1977.